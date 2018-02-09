La Liga Results

Feb 9 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the La Liga on Friday (start times are CET) Athletic Club (0) 0 Las Palmas (0) 0 Saturday, February 10 fixtures (CET/GMT) Villarreal v Deportivo Alavés (1300/1200) Málaga v Atlético Madrid (1615/1515) Leganés v Eibar (1830/1730) Real Madrid v Real Sociedad (2045/1945) Sunday, February 11 fixtures (CET/GMT) Sevilla v Girona (1200/1100) Barcelona v Getafe (1615/1515) Celta de Vigo v Espanyol (1830/1730) Valencia v Levante (2045/1945) Monday, February 12 fixtures (CET/GMT) Deportivo La Coruña v Real Betis (2100/2000)