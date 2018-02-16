La Liga Results

Feb 16 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the La Liga on Friday (start times are CET) Girona (2) 3 Leganés (0) 0 Saturday, February 17 fixtures (CET/GMT) Las Palmas v Sevilla (1300/1200) Eibar v Barcelona (1615/1515) Deportivo Alavés v Deportivo La Coruña (1830/1730) Málaga v Valencia (2045/1945) Sunday, February 18 fixtures (CET/GMT) Real Sociedad v Levante (1200/1100) Atlético Madrid v Athletic Club (1615/1515) Espanyol v Villarreal (1830/1730) Real Betis v Real Madrid (2045/1945) Monday, February 19 fixtures (CET/GMT) Getafe v Celta de Vigo (2100/2000) Wednesday, February 21 fixtures (CET/GMT) Leganés v Real Madrid (1845/1745)