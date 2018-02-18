FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2018 / 12:25 AM / 2 days ago

La Liga Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the La Liga on Saturday (start times are CET)
 Las Palmas         (0)  1  Sevilla               (1)  2
 Eibar              (0)  0  Barcelona             (1)  2
 Deportivo Alavés   (0)  1  Deportivo La Coruña   (0)  0
 Málaga             (1)  1  Valencia              (0)  2
 Real Sociedad           v  Levante                       (12:00)
 Atlético Madrid         v  Athletic Club                 (16:15)
 Espanyol                v  Villarreal                    (18:30)
 Real Betis              v  Real Madrid                   (20:45)

 Monday, February 19 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Getafe                v  Celta de Vigo  (2100/2000)
 Wednesday, February 21 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Leganés               v  Real Madrid    (1845/1745)
 Friday, February 23 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Deportivo La Coruña   v  Espanyol       (2100/2000)
