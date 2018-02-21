La Liga Results

Feb 21 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the La Liga on Wednesday (start times are CET) Leganés (1) 1 Real Madrid (2) 3 Friday, February 23 fixtures (CET/GMT) Deportivo La Coruña v Espanyol (2100/2000) Saturday, February 24 fixtures (CET/GMT) Celta de Vigo v Eibar (1300/1200) Real Madrid v Deportivo Alavés (1615/1515) Leganés v Las Palmas (1830/1730) Barcelona v Girona (2045/1945) Sunday, February 25 fixtures (CET/GMT) Villarreal v Getafe (1200/1100) Athletic Club v Málaga (1615/1515) Valencia v Real Sociedad (1830/1730) Sevilla v Atlético Madrid (2045/1945) Monday, February 26 fixtures (CET/GMT) Levante v Real Betis (2100/2000)