Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, September 25 Real Betis 4 Levante 0 Sunday, September 24 Getafe 4 Villarreal 0 Espanyol 4 Deportivo Coruna 1 Real Sociedad 2 Valencia 3 Eibar 0 Celta Vigo 4 Las Palmas 0 Leganes 2 Saturday, September 23 Atletico Madrid 2 Sevilla 0 Alaves 1 Real Madrid 2 Girona FC 0 Barcelona 3 Malaga 3 Athletic Club 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 6 6 0 0 20 2 18 2 Atletico Madrid 6 4 2 0 12 4 14 3 Sevilla 6 4 1 1 7 3 13 4 Valencia 6 3 3 0 12 5 12 ------------------------- 5 Real Betis 6 4 0 2 10 7 12 ------------------------- 6 Real Madrid 6 3 2 1 11 6 11 ------------------------- 7 Leganes 6 3 1 2 5 3 10 ------------------------- 8 Real Sociedad 6 3 0 3 13 13 9 9 Levante 6 2 3 1 8 8 9 10 Getafe 6 2 2 2 8 5 8 11 Athletic Club 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 12 Espanyol 6 2 2 2 7 9 8 13 Celta Vigo 6 2 1 3 10 8 7 14 Villarreal 6 2 1 3 6 9 7 15 Las Palmas 6 2 0 4 5 10 6 16 Eibar 6 2 0 4 3 14 6 17 Girona FC 6 1 2 3 3 8 5 ------------------------- 18 Deportivo Coruna 6 1 1 4 7 15 4 19 Malaga 6 0 1 5 4 14 1 20 Alaves 6 0 0 6 1 10 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation