Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, November 17 Girona FC 1 Real Sociedad 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 11 10 1 0 30 4 31 2 Valencia 11 8 3 0 30 11 27 3 Real Madrid 11 7 2 2 22 9 23 4 Atletico Madrid 11 6 5 0 16 6 23 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 11 6 2 3 18 11 20 ------------------------- 6 Sevilla 11 6 1 4 12 11 19 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 12 5 3 4 25 22 18 ------------------------- 8 Real Betis 11 5 2 4 21 20 17 9 Leganes 11 5 2 4 9 8 17 10 Girona FC 12 4 4 4 14 17 16 11 Celta Vigo 11 4 2 5 22 17 14 12 Getafe 11 3 4 4 15 13 13 13 Espanyol 11 3 4 4 9 13 13 14 Levante 11 2 6 3 12 15 12 15 Athletic Club 11 3 2 6 11 15 11 16 Deportivo Coruna 11 3 2 6 13 20 11 17 Eibar 11 2 2 7 6 25 8 ------------------------- 18 Alaves 11 2 0 9 5 16 6 19 Las Palmas 11 2 0 9 8 28 6 20 Malaga 11 1 1 9 6 23 4 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 18 Getafe v Alaves (1200) Leganes v Barcelona (1515) Sevilla v Celta Vigo (1730) Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (1945) Sunday, November 19 Malaga v Deportivo Coruna (1100) Espanyol v Valencia (1515) Las Palmas v Levante (1730) Athletic Club v Villarreal (1945) Monday, November 20 Eibar v Real Betis (2000)