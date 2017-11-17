FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
November 17, 2017 / 9:54 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday 
Friday, November 17
Girona FC 1 Real Sociedad 1  
   Standings        P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        11 10 1 0 30 4  31  
2  Valencia         11 8  3 0 30 11 27  
3  Real Madrid      11 7  2 2 22 9  23  
4  Atletico Madrid  11 6  5 0 16 6  23  
-------------------------
5  Villarreal       11 6  2 3 18 11 20  
-------------------------
6  Sevilla          11 6  1 4 12 11 19  
-------------------------
7  Real Sociedad    12 5  3 4 25 22 18  
-------------------------
8  Real Betis       11 5  2 4 21 20 17  
9  Leganes          11 5  2 4 9  8  17  
10 Girona FC        12 4  4 4 14 17 16  
11 Celta Vigo       11 4  2 5 22 17 14  
12 Getafe           11 3  4 4 15 13 13  
13 Espanyol         11 3  4 4 9  13 13  
14 Levante          11 2  6 3 12 15 12  
15 Athletic Club    11 3  2 6 11 15 11  
16 Deportivo Coruna 11 3  2 6 13 20 11  
17 Eibar            11 2  2 7 6  25 8   
-------------------------
18 Alaves           11 2  0 9 5  16 6   
19 Las Palmas       11 2  0 9 8  28 6   
20 Malaga           11 1  1 9 6  23 4   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, November 18
Getafe               v Alaves           (1200)  
Leganes              v Barcelona        (1515)  
Sevilla              v Celta Vigo       (1730)  
Atletico Madrid      v Real Madrid      (1945)  
Sunday, November 19  
Malaga               v Deportivo Coruna (1100)  
Espanyol             v Valencia         (1515)  
Las Palmas           v Levante          (1730)  
Athletic Club        v Villarreal       (1945)  
Monday, November 20  
Eibar                v Real Betis       (2000)

