Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
September 29, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 19 days ago

Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday 
Friday, September 29
Celta Vigo 3 Girona FC 3  
   Standings        P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        6 6 0 0 20 2  18  
2  Atletico Madrid  6 4 2 0 12 4  14  
3  Sevilla          6 4 1 1 7  3  13  
4  Valencia         6 3 3 0 12 5  12  
-------------------------
5  Real Betis       6 4 0 2 10 7  12  
-------------------------
6  Real Madrid      6 3 2 1 11 6  11  
-------------------------
7  Leganes          6 3 1 2 5  3  10  
-------------------------
8  Real Sociedad    6 3 0 3 13 13 9   
9  Levante          6 2 3 1 8  8  9   
10 Getafe           6 2 2 2 8  5  8   
11 Celta Vigo       7 2 2 3 13 11 8   
12 Athletic Club    6 2 2 2 7  6  8   
13 Espanyol         6 2 2 2 7  9  8   
14 Villarreal       6 2 1 3 6  9  7   
15 Girona FC        7 1 3 3 6  11 6   
16 Las Palmas       6 2 0 4 5  10 6   
17 Eibar            6 2 0 4 3  14 6   
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 6 1 1 4 7  15 4   
19 Malaga           6 0 1 5 4  14 1   
20 Alaves           6 0 0 6 1  10 0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Saturday, September 30
Deportivo Coruna     v Getafe          (1100)  
Sevilla              v Malaga          (1415)  
Levante              v Alaves          (1630)  
Leganes              v Atletico Madrid (1845)  
Sunday, October 1    
Real Sociedad        v Real Betis      (1000)  
Barcelona            v Las Palmas      (1415)  
Valencia             v Athletic Club   (1630)  
Villarreal           v Eibar           (1630)  
Real Madrid          v Espanyol        (1845)

