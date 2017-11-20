FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-La Liga results and standings
Sections
Featured
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Zimbabwe
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Germany
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Taking London's financial pulse
Brexit and the City
Taking London's financial pulse
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 20, 2017 / 9:50 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday 
Monday, November 20
Eibar           5 Real Betis       0  
Sunday, November 19
Athletic Club   1 Villarreal       1  
Malaga          3 Deportivo Coruna 2  
Espanyol        0 Valencia         2  
Las Palmas      0 Levante          2  
Saturday, November 18
Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid      0  
Leganes         0 Barcelona        3  
Getafe          4 Alaves           1  
Sevilla         2 Celta Vigo       1  
Friday, November 17
Girona FC       1 Real Sociedad    1  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        12 11 1 0  33 4  34  
2  Valencia         12 9  3 0  32 11 30  
3  Real Madrid      12 7  3 2  22 9  24  
4  Atletico Madrid  12 6  6 0  16 6  24  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          12 7  1 4  14 12 22  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       12 6  3 3  19 12 21  
-------------------------
7  Real Sociedad    12 5  3 4  25 22 18  
-------------------------
8  Leganes          12 5  2 5  9  11 17  
9  Real Betis       12 5  2 5  21 25 17  
10 Getafe           12 4  4 4  19 14 16  
11 Girona FC        12 4  4 4  14 17 16  
12 Levante          12 3  6 3  14 15 15  
13 Celta Vigo       12 4  2 6  23 19 14  
14 Espanyol         12 3  4 5  9  15 13  
15 Athletic Club    12 3  3 6  12 16 12  
16 Deportivo Coruna 12 3  2 7  15 23 11  
17 Eibar            12 3  2 7  11 25 11  
-------------------------
18 Malaga           12 2  1 9  9  25 7   
19 Alaves           12 2  0 10 6  20 6   
20 Las Palmas       12 2  0 10 8  30 6   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.