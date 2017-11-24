FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-La Liga results and standings
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
#World Football
November 24, 2017 / 9:53 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday 
Friday, November 24
Celta Vigo 1 Leganes 0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        12 11 1 0  33 4  34  
2  Valencia         12 9  3 0  32 11 30  
3  Real Madrid      12 7  3 2  22 9  24  
4  Atletico Madrid  12 6  6 0  16 6  24  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          12 7  1 4  14 12 22  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       12 6  3 3  19 12 21  
-------------------------
7  Real Sociedad    12 5  3 4  25 22 18  
-------------------------
8  Celta Vigo       13 5  2 6  24 19 17  
9  Leganes          13 5  2 6  9  12 17  
10 Real Betis       12 5  2 5  21 25 17  
11 Getafe           12 4  4 4  19 14 16  
12 Girona FC        12 4  4 4  14 17 16  
13 Levante          12 3  6 3  14 15 15  
14 Espanyol         12 3  4 5  9  15 13  
15 Athletic Club    12 3  3 6  12 16 12  
16 Deportivo Coruna 12 3  2 7  15 23 11  
17 Eibar            12 3  2 7  11 25 11  
-------------------------
18 Malaga           12 2  1 9  9  25 7   
19 Alaves           12 2  0 10 6  20 6   
20 Las Palmas       12 2  0 10 8  30 6   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Saturday, November 25
Alaves               v Eibar           (1200)  
Real Madrid          v Malaga          (1515)  
Real Betis           v Girona FC       (1730)  
Levante              v Atletico Madrid (1945)  
Sunday, November 26  
Deportivo Coruna     v Athletic Club   (1100)  
Real Sociedad        v Las Palmas      (1515)  
Villarreal           v Sevilla         (1730)  
Valencia             v Barcelona       (1945)  
Monday, November 27  
Espanyol             v Getafe          (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
