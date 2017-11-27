FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-La Liga results and standings
Sections
Featured
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
france
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
russia
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 27, 2017 / 9:52 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday 
Monday, November 27
Espanyol         1 Getafe          0  
Sunday, November 26
Deportivo Coruna 2 Athletic Club   2  
Real Sociedad    2 Las Palmas      2  
Valencia         1 Barcelona       1  
Villarreal       2 Sevilla         3  
Saturday, November 25
Alaves           1 Eibar           2  
Levante          0 Atletico Madrid 5  
Real Betis       2 Girona FC       2  
Real Madrid      3 Malaga          2  
Friday, November 24
Celta Vigo       1 Leganes         0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        13 11 2 0  34 5  35  
2  Valencia         13 9  4 0  33 12 31  
3  Atletico Madrid  13 7  6 0  21 6  27  
4  Real Madrid      13 8  3 2  25 11 27  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          13 8  1 4  17 14 25  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       13 6  3 4  21 15 21  
-------------------------
7  Real Sociedad    13 5  4 4  27 24 19  
-------------------------
8  Real Betis       13 5  3 5  23 27 18  
9  Celta Vigo       13 5  2 6  24 19 17  
10 Girona FC        13 4  5 4  16 19 17  
11 Leganes          13 5  2 6  9  12 17  
12 Getafe           13 4  4 5  19 15 16  
13 Espanyol         13 4  4 5  10 15 16  
14 Levante          13 3  6 4  14 20 15  
15 Eibar            13 4  2 7  13 26 14  
16 Athletic Club    13 3  4 6  14 18 13  
17 Deportivo Coruna 13 3  3 7  17 25 12  
-------------------------
18 Malaga           13 2  1 10 11 28 7   
19 Las Palmas       13 2  1 10 10 32 7   
20 Alaves           13 2  0 11 7  22 6   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.