Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
October 13, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 8 days ago

Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday 
Friday, October 13
Espanyol 0 Levante 0  
   Standings        P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        7 7 0 0 23 2  21  
2  Sevilla          7 5 1 1 9  3  16  
3  Valencia         7 4 3 0 15 7  15  
4  Atletico Madrid  7 4 3 0 12 4  15  
-------------------------
5  Real Madrid      7 4 2 1 13 6  14  
-------------------------
6  Real Betis       7 4 1 2 14 11 13  
-------------------------
7  Leganes          7 3 2 2 5  3  11  
-------------------------
8  Real Sociedad    7 3 1 3 17 17 10  
9  Villarreal       7 3 1 3 9  9  10  
10 Levante          8 2 4 2 8  10 10  
11 Espanyol         8 2 3 3 7  11 9   
12 Celta Vigo       7 2 2 3 13 11 8   
13 Getafe           7 2 2 3 9  7  8   
14 Athletic Club    7 2 2 3 9  9  8   
15 Deportivo Coruna 7 2 1 4 9  16 7   
16 Girona FC        7 1 3 3 6  11 6   
17 Las Palmas       7 2 0 5 5  13 6   
-------------------------
18 Eibar            7 2 0 5 3  17 6   
19 Alaves           7 1 0 6 3  10 3   
20 Malaga           7 0 1 6 4  16 1   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, October 14 
Athletic Club        v Sevilla          (1100)  
Getafe               v Real Madrid      (1415)  
Alaves               v Real Sociedad    (1630)  
Atletico Madrid      v Barcelona        (1845)  
Sunday, October 15   
Eibar                v Deportivo Coruna (1000)  
Girona FC            v Villarreal       (1415)  
Malaga               v Leganes          (1630)  
Real Betis           v Valencia         (1845)  
Monday, October 16   
Las Palmas           v Celta Vigo       (1900)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
