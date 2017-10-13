Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, October 13 Espanyol 0 Levante 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 7 7 0 0 23 2 21 2 Sevilla 7 5 1 1 9 3 16 3 Valencia 7 4 3 0 15 7 15 4 Atletico Madrid 7 4 3 0 12 4 15 ------------------------- 5 Real Madrid 7 4 2 1 13 6 14 ------------------------- 6 Real Betis 7 4 1 2 14 11 13 ------------------------- 7 Leganes 7 3 2 2 5 3 11 ------------------------- 8 Real Sociedad 7 3 1 3 17 17 10 9 Villarreal 7 3 1 3 9 9 10 10 Levante 8 2 4 2 8 10 10 11 Espanyol 8 2 3 3 7 11 9 12 Celta Vigo 7 2 2 3 13 11 8 13 Getafe 7 2 2 3 9 7 8 14 Athletic Club 7 2 2 3 9 9 8 15 Deportivo Coruna 7 2 1 4 9 16 7 16 Girona FC 7 1 3 3 6 11 6 17 Las Palmas 7 2 0 5 5 13 6 ------------------------- 18 Eibar 7 2 0 5 3 17 6 19 Alaves 7 1 0 6 3 10 3 20 Malaga 7 0 1 6 4 16 1 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 14 Athletic Club v Sevilla (1100) Getafe v Real Madrid (1415) Alaves v Real Sociedad (1630) Atletico Madrid v Barcelona (1845) Sunday, October 15 Eibar v Deportivo Coruna (1000) Girona FC v Villarreal (1415) Malaga v Leganes (1630) Real Betis v Valencia (1845) Monday, October 16 Las Palmas v Celta Vigo (1900)