Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
December 1, 2017 / 9:54 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday 
Friday, December 1
Malaga 0 Levante 0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        13 11 2 0  34 5  35  
2  Valencia         13 9  4 0  33 12 31  
3  Atletico Madrid  13 7  6 0  21 6  27  
4  Real Madrid      13 8  3 2  25 11 27  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          13 8  1 4  17 14 25  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       13 6  3 4  21 15 21  
-------------------------
7  Real Sociedad    13 5  4 4  27 24 19  
-------------------------
8  Real Betis       13 5  3 5  23 27 18  
9  Celta Vigo       13 5  2 6  24 19 17  
10 Girona FC        13 4  5 4  16 19 17  
11 Leganes          13 5  2 6  9  12 17  
12 Getafe           13 4  4 5  19 15 16  
13 Espanyol         13 4  4 5  10 15 16  
14 Levante          14 3  7 4  14 20 16  
15 Eibar            13 4  2 7  13 26 14  
16 Athletic Club    13 3  4 6  14 18 13  
17 Deportivo Coruna 13 3  3 7  17 25 12  
-------------------------
18 Malaga           14 2  2 10 11 28 8   
19 Las Palmas       13 2  1 10 10 32 7   
20 Alaves           13 2  0 11 7  22 6   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, December 2 
Barcelona            v Celta Vigo       (1200)  
Atletico Madrid      v Real Sociedad    (1515)  
Sevilla              v Deportivo Coruna (1730)  
Athletic Club        v Real Madrid      (1945)  
Sunday, December 3   
Leganes              v Villarreal       (1100)  
Getafe               v Valencia         (1515)  
Eibar                v Espanyol         (1730)  
Las Palmas           v Real Betis       (1945)  
Monday, December 4   
Girona FC            v Alaves           (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
