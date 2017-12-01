Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Dec 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, December 1 Malaga 0 Levante 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 13 11 2 0 34 5 35 2 Valencia 13 9 4 0 33 12 31 3 Atletico Madrid 13 7 6 0 21 6 27 4 Real Madrid 13 8 3 2 25 11 27 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 13 8 1 4 17 14 25 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 13 6 3 4 21 15 21 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 13 5 4 4 27 24 19 ------------------------- 8 Real Betis 13 5 3 5 23 27 18 9 Celta Vigo 13 5 2 6 24 19 17 10 Girona FC 13 4 5 4 16 19 17 11 Leganes 13 5 2 6 9 12 17 12 Getafe 13 4 4 5 19 15 16 13 Espanyol 13 4 4 5 10 15 16 14 Levante 14 3 7 4 14 20 16 15 Eibar 13 4 2 7 13 26 14 16 Athletic Club 13 3 4 6 14 18 13 17 Deportivo Coruna 13 3 3 7 17 25 12 ------------------------- 18 Malaga 14 2 2 10 11 28 8 19 Las Palmas 13 2 1 10 10 32 7 20 Alaves 13 2 0 11 7 22 6 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 2 Barcelona v Celta Vigo (1200) Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad (1515) Sevilla v Deportivo Coruna (1730) Athletic Club v Real Madrid (1945) Sunday, December 3 Leganes v Villarreal (1100) Getafe v Valencia (1515) Eibar v Espanyol (1730) Las Palmas v Real Betis (1945) Monday, December 4 Girona FC v Alaves (2000)