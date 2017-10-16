FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-La Liga results and standings
October 16, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 5 days ago

Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday 
Monday, October 16
Las Palmas      2 Celta Vigo       5  
Sunday, October 15
Girona FC       1 Villarreal       2  
Malaga          0 Leganes          2  
Real Betis      3 Valencia         6  
Eibar           0 Deportivo Coruna 0  
Saturday, October 14
Athletic Club   1 Sevilla          0  
Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona        1  
Alaves          0 Real Sociedad    2  
Getafe          1 Real Madrid      2  
Friday, October 13
Espanyol        0 Levante          0  
   Standings        P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        8 7 1 0 24 3  22  
2  Valencia         8 5 3 0 21 10 18  
3  Real Madrid      8 5 2 1 15 7  17  
4  Atletico Madrid  8 4 4 0 13 5  16  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          8 5 1 2 9  4  16  
-------------------------
6  Leganes          8 4 2 2 7  3  14  
-------------------------
7  Real Sociedad    8 4 1 3 19 17 13  
-------------------------
8  Villarreal       8 4 1 3 11 10 13  
9  Real Betis       8 4 1 3 17 17 13  
10 Celta Vigo       8 3 2 3 18 13 11  
11 Athletic Club    8 3 2 3 10 9  11  
12 Levante          8 2 4 2 8  10 10  
13 Espanyol         8 2 3 3 7  11 9   
14 Getafe           8 2 2 4 10 9  8   
15 Deportivo Coruna 8 2 2 4 9  16 8   
16 Eibar            8 2 1 5 3  17 7   
17 Girona FC        8 1 3 4 7  13 6   
-------------------------
18 Las Palmas       8 2 0 6 7  18 6   
19 Alaves           8 1 0 7 3  12 3   
20 Malaga           8 0 1 7 4  18 1   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation

