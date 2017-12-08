FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-La Liga results and standings
December 8, 2017 / 9:49 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday 
Friday, December 8
Alaves 2 Las Palmas 0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        14 11 3 0  36 7  36  
2  Valencia         14 9  4 1  33 13 31  
3  Atletico Madrid  14 8  6 0  23 7  30  
4  Real Madrid      14 8  4 2  25 11 28  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          14 9  1 4  19 14 28  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       14 6  3 5  22 18 21  
-------------------------
7  Leganes          14 6  2 6  12 13 20  
-------------------------
8  Getafe           14 5  4 5  20 15 19  
9  Real Sociedad    14 5  4 5  28 26 19  
10 Celta Vigo       14 5  3 6  26 21 18  
11 Real Betis       14 5  3 6  23 28 18  
12 Girona FC        14 4  5 5  18 22 17  
13 Eibar            14 5  2 7  16 27 17  
14 Levante          14 3  7 4  14 20 16  
15 Espanyol         14 4  4 6  11 18 16  
16 Athletic Club    14 3  5 6  14 18 14  
17 Deportivo Coruna 14 3  3 8  17 27 12  
-------------------------
18 Alaves           15 4  0 11 12 24 12  
19 Las Palmas       15 3  1 11 11 34 10  
20 Malaga           14 2  2 10 11 28 8   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Saturday, December 9 
Getafe               v Eibar           (1200)  
Real Madrid          v Sevilla         (1515)  
Deportivo Coruna     v Leganes         (1730)  
Valencia             v Celta Vigo      (1945)  
Sunday, December 10  
Real Sociedad        v Malaga          (1100)  
Real Betis           v Atletico Madrid (1515)  
Levante              v Athletic Club   (1730)  
Villarreal           v Barcelona       (1945)  
Monday, December 11  
Espanyol             v Girona FC       (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
