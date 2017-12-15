FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-La Liga results and standings
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 15, 2017 / 9:55 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday 
Friday, December 15
Sevilla 0 Levante 0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        15 12 3 0  38 7  39  
2  Valencia         15 10 4 1  35 14 34  
3  Atletico Madrid  15 9  6 0  24 7  33  
4  Real Madrid      15 9  4 2  30 11 31  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          16 9  2 5  19 19 29  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       15 6  3 6  22 20 21  
-------------------------
7  Getafe           15 5  5 5  20 15 20  
-------------------------
8  Leganes          15 6  2 7  12 14 20  
9  Girona FC        15 5  5 5  19 22 20  
10 Real Sociedad    15 5  4 6  28 28 19  
11 Celta Vigo       15 5  3 7  27 23 18  
12 Real Betis       15 5  3 7  23 29 18  
13 Eibar            15 5  3 7  16 27 18  
14 Athletic Club    15 4  5 6  16 19 17  
15 Levante          16 3  8 5  15 22 17  
16 Espanyol         15 4  4 7  11 19 16  
17 Deportivo Coruna 15 4  3 8  18 27 15  
-------------------------
18 Alaves           15 4  0 11 12 24 12  
19 Malaga           15 3  2 10 13 28 11  
20 Las Palmas       15 3  1 11 11 34 10  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, December 16
Athletic Club        v Real Sociedad    (1515)  
Eibar                v Valencia         (1730)  
Atletico Madrid      v Alaves           (1945)  
Sunday, December 17  
Girona FC            v Getafe           (1100)  
Celta Vigo           v Villarreal       (1515)  
Las Palmas           v Espanyol         (1730)  
Barcelona            v Deportivo Coruna (1945)  
Monday, December 18  
Malaga               v Real Betis       (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.