Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, December 15 Sevilla 0 Levante 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 15 12 3 0 38 7 39 2 Valencia 15 10 4 1 35 14 34 3 Atletico Madrid 15 9 6 0 24 7 33 4 Real Madrid 15 9 4 2 30 11 31 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 16 9 2 5 19 19 29 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 15 6 3 6 22 20 21 ------------------------- 7 Getafe 15 5 5 5 20 15 20 ------------------------- 8 Leganes 15 6 2 7 12 14 20 9 Girona FC 15 5 5 5 19 22 20 10 Real Sociedad 15 5 4 6 28 28 19 11 Celta Vigo 15 5 3 7 27 23 18 12 Real Betis 15 5 3 7 23 29 18 13 Eibar 15 5 3 7 16 27 18 14 Athletic Club 15 4 5 6 16 19 17 15 Levante 16 3 8 5 15 22 17 16 Espanyol 15 4 4 7 11 19 16 17 Deportivo Coruna 15 4 3 8 18 27 15 ------------------------- 18 Alaves 15 4 0 11 12 24 12 19 Malaga 15 3 2 10 13 28 11 20 Las Palmas 15 3 1 11 11 34 10 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 16 Athletic Club v Real Sociedad (1515) Eibar v Valencia (1730) Atletico Madrid v Alaves (1945) Sunday, December 17 Girona FC v Getafe (1100) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (1515) Las Palmas v Espanyol (1730) Barcelona v Deportivo Coruna (1945) Monday, December 18 Malaga v Real Betis (2000)