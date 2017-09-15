Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, September 15 Eibar 1 Leganes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 3 3 0 0 9 0 9 2 Real Sociedad 3 3 0 0 10 4 9 3 Sevilla 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 4 Athletic Club 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 ------------------------- 5 Leganes 4 2 0 2 3 3 6 ------------------------- 6 Eibar 4 2 0 2 2 4 6 ------------------------- 7 Atletico Madrid 3 1 2 0 7 3 5 ------------------------- 8 Real Madrid 3 1 2 0 6 3 5 9 Levante 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 10 Valencia 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 11 Getafe 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 12 Girona FC 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 13 Celta Vigo 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 14 Villarreal 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 15 Las Palmas 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 16 Real Betis 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 17 Deportivo Coruna 3 0 1 2 4 9 1 ------------------------- 18 Espanyol 3 0 1 2 1 7 1 19 Malaga 3 0 0 3 1 5 0 20 Alaves 3 0 0 3 0 4 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 16 Levante v Valencia (1100) Getafe v Barcelona (1415) Real Betis v Deportivo Coruna (1630) Atletico Madrid v Malaga (1845) Sunday, September 17 Alaves v Villarreal (1000) Girona FC v Sevilla (1415) Las Palmas v Athletic Club (1630) Real Sociedad v Real Madrid (1845) Monday, September 18 Espanyol v Celta Vigo (1900)