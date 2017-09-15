FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-La Liga results and standings
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 15, 2017 / 9:31 PM / a month ago

Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday 
Friday, September 15
Eibar 1 Leganes 0  
   Standings        P W D L F  A Pts 
1  Barcelona        3 3 0 0 9  0 9   
2  Real Sociedad    3 3 0 0 10 4 9   
3  Sevilla          3 2 1 0 5  1 7   
4  Athletic Club    3 2 1 0 3  0 7   
-------------------------
5  Leganes          4 2 0 2 3  3 6   
-------------------------
6  Eibar            4 2 0 2 2  4 6   
-------------------------
7  Atletico Madrid  3 1 2 0 7  3 5   
-------------------------
8  Real Madrid      3 1 2 0 6  3 5   
9  Levante          3 1 2 0 4  3 5   
10 Valencia         3 1 2 0 3  2 5   
11 Getafe           3 1 1 1 2  2 4   
12 Girona FC        3 1 1 1 3  4 4   
13 Celta Vigo       3 1 0 2 4  5 3   
14 Villarreal       3 1 0 2 3  5 3   
15 Las Palmas       3 1 0 2 4  7 3   
16 Real Betis       3 1 0 2 3  6 3   
17 Deportivo Coruna 3 0 1 2 4  9 1   
-------------------------
18 Espanyol         3 0 1 2 1  7 1   
19 Malaga           3 0 0 3 1  5 0   
20 Alaves           3 0 0 3 0  4 0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, September 16
Levante              v Valencia         (1100)  
Getafe               v Barcelona        (1415)  
Real Betis           v Deportivo Coruna (1630)  
Atletico Madrid      v Malaga           (1845)  
Sunday, September 17 
Alaves               v Villarreal       (1000)  
Girona FC            v Sevilla          (1415)  
Las Palmas           v Athletic Club    (1630)  
Real Sociedad        v Real Madrid      (1845)  
Monday, September 18 
Espanyol             v Celta Vigo       (1900)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.