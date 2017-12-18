Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, December 18 Malaga 0 Real Betis 2 Sunday, December 17 Barcelona 4 Deportivo Coruna 0 Girona FC 1 Getafe 0 Celta Vigo 0 Villarreal 1 Las Palmas 2 Espanyol 2 Saturday, December 16 Athletic Club 0 Real Sociedad 0 Atletico Madrid 1 Alaves 0 Eibar 2 Valencia 1 Friday, December 15 Sevilla 0 Levante 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 16 13 3 0 42 7 42 2 Atletico Madrid 16 10 6 0 25 7 36 3 Valencia 16 10 4 2 36 16 34 4 Real Madrid 15 9 4 2 30 11 31 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 16 9 2 5 19 19 29 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 16 7 3 6 23 20 24 ------------------------- 7 Girona FC 16 6 5 5 20 22 23 ------------------------- 8 Real Betis 16 6 3 7 25 29 21 9 Eibar 16 6 3 7 18 28 21 10 Getafe 16 5 5 6 20 16 20 11 Real Sociedad 16 5 5 6 28 28 20 12 Leganes 15 6 2 7 12 14 20 13 Celta Vigo 16 5 3 8 27 24 18 14 Athletic Club 16 4 6 6 16 19 18 15 Levante 16 3 8 5 15 22 17 16 Espanyol 16 4 5 7 13 21 17 17 Deportivo Coruna 16 4 3 9 18 31 15 ------------------------- 18 Alaves 16 4 0 12 12 25 12 19 Malaga 16 3 2 11 13 30 11 20 Las Palmas 16 3 2 11 13 36 11 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation