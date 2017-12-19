Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Dec 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Tuesday Tuesday, December 19 Levante 0 Leganes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 16 13 3 0 42 7 42 2 Atletico Madrid 16 10 6 0 25 7 36 3 Valencia 16 10 4 2 36 16 34 4 Real Madrid 15 9 4 2 30 11 31 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 16 9 2 5 19 19 29 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 16 7 3 6 23 20 24 ------------------------- 7 Girona FC 16 6 5 5 20 22 23 ------------------------- 8 Leganes 16 6 3 7 12 14 21 9 Real Betis 16 6 3 7 25 29 21 10 Eibar 16 6 3 7 18 28 21 11 Getafe 16 5 5 6 20 16 20 12 Real Sociedad 16 5 5 6 28 28 20 13 Celta Vigo 16 5 3 8 27 24 18 14 Athletic Club 16 4 6 6 16 19 18 15 Levante 17 3 9 5 15 22 18 16 Espanyol 16 4 5 7 13 21 17 17 Deportivo Coruna 16 4 3 9 18 31 15 ------------------------- 18 Alaves 16 4 0 12 12 25 12 19 Malaga 16 3 2 11 13 30 11 20 Las Palmas 16 3 2 11 13 36 11 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 20 Getafe v Las Palmas (1830) Real Sociedad v Sevilla (2030) Thursday, December 21 Eibar v Girona FC (1830) Alaves v Malaga (2030) Friday, December 22 Real Betis v Athletic Club (1830) Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (2030) Saturday, December 23 Real Madrid v Barcelona (1200) Valencia v Villarreal (1515) Deportivo Coruna v Celta Vigo (1730)