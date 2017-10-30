FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
October 30, 2017 / 9:55 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday 
Monday, October 30
Espanyol        1 Real Betis       0  
Las Palmas      1 Deportivo Coruna 3  
Sunday, October 29
Getafe          2 Real Sociedad    1  
Girona FC       2 Real Madrid      1  
Malaga          2 Celta Vigo       1  
Eibar           2 Levante          2  
Saturday, October 28
Athletic Club   0 Barcelona        2  
Atletico Madrid 1 Villarreal       1  
Alaves          1 Valencia         2  
Sevilla         2 Leganes          1  
   Standings        P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        10 9 1 0 28 3  28  
2  Valencia         10 7 3 0 27 11 24  
3  Real Madrid      10 6 2 2 19 9  20  
4  Atletico Madrid  10 5 5 0 15 6  20  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          10 6 1 3 11 9  19  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       10 5 2 3 16 11 17  
-------------------------
7  Leganes          10 5 2 3 9  5  17  
-------------------------
8  Real Betis       10 5 1 4 19 18 16  
9  Real Sociedad    10 4 2 4 21 20 14  
10 Espanyol         10 3 4 3 9  12 13  
11 Getafe           10 3 3 4 13 11 12  
12 Levante          10 2 6 2 11 13 12  
13 Girona FC        10 3 3 4 11 15 12  
14 Celta Vigo       10 3 2 5 19 16 11  
15 Athletic Club    10 3 2 5 10 12 11  
16 Deportivo Coruna 10 3 2 5 13 19 11  
17 Eibar            10 2 2 6 5  22 8   
-------------------------
18 Las Palmas       10 2 0 8 8  25 6   
19 Malaga           10 1 1 8 6  21 4   
20 Alaves           10 1 0 9 4  16 3   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
