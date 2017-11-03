FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-La Liga results and standings
November 3, 2017

Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday 
Friday, November 3
Real Betis 2 Getafe 2  
   Standings        P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        10 9 1 0 28 3  28  
2  Valencia         10 7 3 0 27 11 24  
3  Real Madrid      10 6 2 2 19 9  20  
4  Atletico Madrid  10 5 5 0 15 6  20  
5  Sevilla          10 6 1 3 11 9  19  
6  Villarreal       10 5 2 3 16 11 17  
7  Leganes          10 5 2 3 9  5  17  
8  Real Betis       11 5 2 4 21 20 17  
9  Real Sociedad    10 4 2 4 21 20 14  
10 Getafe           11 3 4 4 15 13 13  
11 Espanyol         10 3 4 3 9  12 13  
12 Levante          10 2 6 2 11 13 12  
13 Girona FC        10 3 3 4 11 15 12  
14 Celta Vigo       10 3 2 5 19 16 11  
15 Athletic Club    10 3 2 5 10 12 11  
16 Deportivo Coruna 10 3 2 5 13 19 11  
17 Eibar            10 2 2 6 5  22 8   
18 Las Palmas       10 2 0 8 8  25 6   
19 Malaga           10 1 1 8 6  21 4   
20 Alaves           10 1 0 9 4  16 3   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Saturday, November 4 
Valencia             v Leganes         (1200)  
Deportivo Coruna     v Atletico Madrid (1515)  
Alaves               v Espanyol        (1730)  
Barcelona            v Sevilla         (1945)  
Sunday, November 5   
Levante              v Girona FC       (1100)  
Celta Vigo           v Athletic Club   (1515)  
Real Sociedad        v Eibar           (1730)  
Villarreal           v Malaga          (1730)  
Real Madrid          v Las Palmas      (1945)

