Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, September 18 Espanyol 2 Celta Vigo 1 Sunday, September 17 Alaves 0 Villarreal 3 Girona FC 0 Sevilla 1 Real Sociedad 1 Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 1 Athletic Club 0 Saturday, September 16 Atletico Madrid 1 Malaga 0 Getafe 1 Barcelona 2 Levante 1 Valencia 1 Real Betis 2 Deportivo Coruna 1 Friday, September 15 Eibar 1 Leganes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 4 4 0 0 11 1 12 2 Sevilla 4 3 1 0 6 1 10 3 Real Sociedad 4 3 0 1 11 7 9 4 Real Madrid 4 2 2 0 9 4 8 ------------------------- 5 Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 8 3 8 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 4 2 1 1 3 1 7 ------------------------- 7 Villarreal 4 2 0 2 6 5 6 ------------------------- 8 Levante 4 1 3 0 5 4 6 9 Valencia 4 1 3 0 4 3 6 10 Leganes 4 2 0 2 3 3 6 11 Real Betis 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 11 Las Palmas 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 13 Eibar 4 2 0 2 2 4 6 14 Getafe 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 15 Girona FC 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 16 Espanyol 4 1 1 2 3 8 4 17 Celta Vigo 4 1 0 3 5 7 3 ------------------------- 18 Deportivo Coruna 4 0 1 3 5 11 1 19 Malaga 4 0 0 4 1 6 0 20 Alaves 4 0 0 4 0 7 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation