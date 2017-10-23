FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
October 23, 2017 / 7:51 PM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday 
Monday, October 23
Deportivo Coruna 1 Girona FC       2  
Real Sociedad    1 Espanyol        1  
Sunday, October 22
Leganes          1 Athletic Club   0  
Celta Vigo       0 Atletico Madrid 1  
Real Madrid      3 Eibar           0  
Villarreal       4 Las Palmas      0  
Saturday, October 21
Barcelona        2 Malaga          0  
Levante          1 Getafe          1  
Real Betis       2 Alaves          0  
Valencia         4 Sevilla         0  
   Standings        P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        9 8 1 0 26 3  25  
2  Valencia         9 6 3 0 25 10 21  
3  Real Madrid      9 6 2 1 18 7  20  
4  Atletico Madrid  9 5 4 0 14 5  19  
-------------------------
5  Leganes          9 5 2 2 8  3  17  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       9 5 1 3 15 10 16  
-------------------------
7  Real Betis       9 5 1 3 19 17 16  
-------------------------
8  Sevilla          9 5 1 3 9  8  16  
9  Real Sociedad    9 4 2 3 20 18 14  
10 Celta Vigo       9 3 2 4 18 14 11  
11 Athletic Club    9 3 2 4 10 10 11  
12 Levante          9 2 5 2 9  11 11  
13 Espanyol         9 2 4 3 8  12 10  
14 Getafe           9 2 3 4 11 10 9   
15 Girona FC        9 2 3 4 9  14 9   
16 Deportivo Coruna 9 2 2 5 10 18 8   
17 Eibar            9 2 1 6 3  20 7   
-------------------------
18 Las Palmas       9 2 0 7 7  22 6   
19 Alaves           9 1 0 8 3  14 3   
20 Malaga           9 0 1 8 4  20 1   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
