UPDATE 1-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
December 21, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Thursday 
Thursday, December 21
Alaves        1 Malaga     0  
Eibar         4 Girona FC  1  
Wednesday, December 20
Getafe        2 Las Palmas 0  
Real Sociedad 3 Sevilla    1  
Tuesday, December 19
Levante       0 Leganes    0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        16 13 3 0  42 7  42  
2  Atletico Madrid  16 10 6 0  25 7  36  
3  Valencia         16 10 4 2  36 16 34  
4  Real Madrid      15 9  4 2  30 11 31  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          17 9  2 6  20 22 29  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       16 7  3 6  23 20 24  
-------------------------
7  Eibar            17 7  3 7  22 29 24  
-------------------------
8  Getafe           17 6  5 6  22 16 23  
9  Real Sociedad    17 6  5 6  31 29 23  
10 Girona FC        17 6  5 6  21 26 23  
11 Leganes          16 6  3 7  12 14 21  
12 Real Betis       16 6  3 7  25 29 21  
13 Celta Vigo       16 5  3 8  27 24 18  
14 Athletic Club    16 4  6 6  16 19 18  
15 Levante          17 3  9 5  15 22 18  
16 Espanyol         16 4  5 7  13 21 17  
17 Alaves           17 5  0 12 13 25 15  
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 16 4  3 9  18 31 15  
19 Malaga           17 3  2 12 13 31 11  
20 Las Palmas       17 3  2 12 13 38 11  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Friday, December 22  
Real Betis           v Athletic Club   (1830)  
Espanyol             v Atletico Madrid (2030)  
Saturday, December 23
Real Madrid          v Barcelona       (1200)  
Valencia             v Villarreal      (1515)  
Deportivo Coruna     v Celta Vigo      (1730)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
