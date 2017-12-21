UPDATE 1-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Dec 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Thursday Thursday, December 21 Alaves 1 Malaga 0 Eibar 4 Girona FC 1 Wednesday, December 20 Getafe 2 Las Palmas 0 Real Sociedad 3 Sevilla 1 Tuesday, December 19 Levante 0 Leganes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 16 13 3 0 42 7 42 2 Atletico Madrid 16 10 6 0 25 7 36 3 Valencia 16 10 4 2 36 16 34 4 Real Madrid 15 9 4 2 30 11 31 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 17 9 2 6 20 22 29 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 16 7 3 6 23 20 24 ------------------------- 7 Eibar 17 7 3 7 22 29 24 ------------------------- 8 Getafe 17 6 5 6 22 16 23 9 Real Sociedad 17 6 5 6 31 29 23 10 Girona FC 17 6 5 6 21 26 23 11 Leganes 16 6 3 7 12 14 21 12 Real Betis 16 6 3 7 25 29 21 13 Celta Vigo 16 5 3 8 27 24 18 14 Athletic Club 16 4 6 6 16 19 18 15 Levante 17 3 9 5 15 22 18 16 Espanyol 16 4 5 7 13 21 17 17 Alaves 17 5 0 12 13 25 15 ------------------------- 18 Deportivo Coruna 16 4 3 9 18 31 15 19 Malaga 17 3 2 12 13 31 11 20 Las Palmas 17 3 2 12 13 38 11 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, December 22 Real Betis v Athletic Club (1830) Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (2030) Saturday, December 23 Real Madrid v Barcelona (1200) Valencia v Villarreal (1515) Deportivo Coruna v Celta Vigo (1730)