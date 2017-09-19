UPDATE 1-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Tuesday Tuesday, September 19 Barcelona 6 Eibar 1 Valencia 5 Malaga 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 5 5 0 0 17 2 15 2 Sevilla 4 3 1 0 6 1 10 3 Valencia 5 2 3 0 9 3 9 4 Real Sociedad 4 3 0 1 11 7 9 ------------------------- 5 Real Madrid 4 2 2 0 9 4 8 ------------------------- 6 Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 8 3 8 ------------------------- 7 Athletic Club 4 2 1 1 3 1 7 ------------------------- 8 Villarreal 4 2 0 2 6 5 6 9 Levante 4 1 3 0 5 4 6 10 Leganes 4 2 0 2 3 3 6 11 Real Betis 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 11 Las Palmas 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 13 Eibar 5 2 0 3 3 10 6 14 Getafe 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 15 Girona FC 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 16 Espanyol 4 1 1 2 3 8 4 17 Celta Vigo 4 1 0 3 5 7 3 ------------------------- 18 Deportivo Coruna 4 0 1 3 5 11 1 19 Alaves 4 0 0 4 0 7 0 20 Malaga 5 0 0 5 1 11 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, September 20 Athletic Club v Atletico Madrid (1800) Leganes v Girona FC (1800) Deportivo Coruna v Alaves (1900) Real Madrid v Real Betis (2000) Sevilla v Las Palmas (2000) Thursday, September 21 Villarreal v Espanyol (1800) Celta Vigo v Getafe (1900) Levante v Real Sociedad (2000) Saturday, September 23 Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1100) Alaves v Real Madrid (1415) Malaga v Athletic Club (1630) Girona FC v Barcelona (1845) Sunday, September 24 Espanyol v Deportivo Coruna (1000) Getafe v Villarreal (1415) Eibar v Celta Vigo (1630) Las Palmas v Leganes (1630) Real Sociedad v Valencia (1845) Monday, September 25 Real Betis v Levante (1900)