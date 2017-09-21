FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 21, 2017 / 7:53 PM / in a month

UPDATE 2-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Thursday 
Thursday, September 21
Levante          3 Real Sociedad   0  
Celta Vigo       1 Getafe          1  
Villarreal       0 Espanyol        0  
Wednesday, September 20
Athletic Club    1 Atletico Madrid 2  
Leganes          0 Girona FC       0  
Deportivo Coruna 1 Alaves          0  
Real Madrid      0 Real Betis      1  
Sevilla          1 Las Palmas      0  
Tuesday, September 19
Barcelona        6 Eibar           1  
Valencia         5 Malaga          0  
   Standings        P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        5 5 0 0 17 2  15  
2  Sevilla          5 4 1 0 7  1  13  
3  Atletico Madrid  5 3 2 0 10 4  11  
4  Valencia         5 2 3 0 9  3  9   
-------------------------
5  Levante          5 2 3 0 8  4  9   
-------------------------
6  Real Sociedad    5 3 0 2 11 10 9   
-------------------------
7  Real Betis       5 3 0 2 6  7  9   
-------------------------
8  Real Madrid      5 2 2 1 9  5  8   
9  Villarreal       5 2 1 2 6  5  7   
10 Athletic Club    5 2 1 2 4  3  7   
11 Leganes          5 2 1 2 3  3  7   
12 Las Palmas       5 2 0 3 5  8  6   
13 Eibar            5 2 0 3 3  10 6   
14 Getafe           5 1 2 2 4  5  5   
15 Girona FC        5 1 2 2 3  5  5   
16 Espanyol         5 1 2 2 3  8  5   
17 Celta Vigo       5 1 1 3 6  8  4   
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 5 1 1 3 6  11 4   
19 Alaves           5 0 0 5 0  8  0   
20 Malaga           5 0 0 5 1  11 0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, September 23
Atletico Madrid      v Sevilla          (1100)  
Alaves               v Real Madrid      (1415)  
Malaga               v Athletic Club    (1630)  
Girona FC            v Barcelona        (1845)  
Sunday, September 24 
Espanyol             v Deportivo Coruna (1000)  
Getafe               v Villarreal       (1415)  
Eibar                v Celta Vigo       (1630)  
Las Palmas           v Leganes          (1630)  
Real Sociedad        v Valencia         (1845)  
Monday, September 25 
Real Betis           v Levante          (1900)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.