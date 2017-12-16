FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
December 16, 2017 / 5:07 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 16
Athletic Club   0 Real Sociedad 0  
Atletico Madrid 1 Alaves        0  
Eibar           2 Valencia      1  
Friday, December 15
Sevilla         0 Levante       0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        15 12 3 0  38 7  39  
2  Atletico Madrid  16 10 6 0  25 7  36  
3  Valencia         16 10 4 2  36 16 34  
4  Real Madrid      15 9  4 2  30 11 31  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          16 9  2 5  19 19 29  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       15 6  3 6  22 20 21  
-------------------------
7  Eibar            16 6  3 7  18 28 21  
-------------------------
8  Getafe           15 5  5 5  20 15 20  
9  Real Sociedad    16 5  5 6  28 28 20  
10 Leganes          15 6  2 7  12 14 20  
11 Girona FC        15 5  5 5  19 22 20  
12 Celta Vigo       15 5  3 7  27 23 18  
13 Athletic Club    16 4  6 6  16 19 18  
14 Real Betis       15 5  3 7  23 29 18  
15 Levante          16 3  8 5  15 22 17  
16 Espanyol         15 4  4 7  11 19 16  
17 Deportivo Coruna 15 4  3 8  18 27 15  
-------------------------
18 Alaves           16 4  0 12 12 25 12  
19 Malaga           15 3  2 10 13 28 11  
20 Las Palmas       15 3  1 11 11 34 10  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, December 17  
Girona FC            v Getafe           (1100)  
Celta Vigo           v Villarreal       (1515)  
Las Palmas           v Espanyol         (1730)  
Barcelona            v Deportivo Coruna (1945)  
Monday, December 18  
Malaga               v Real Betis       (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
