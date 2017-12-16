UPDATE 2-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, December 16 Athletic Club 0 Real Sociedad 0 Atletico Madrid 1 Alaves 0 Eibar 2 Valencia 1 Friday, December 15 Sevilla 0 Levante 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 15 12 3 0 38 7 39 2 Atletico Madrid 16 10 6 0 25 7 36 3 Valencia 16 10 4 2 36 16 34 4 Real Madrid 15 9 4 2 30 11 31 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 16 9 2 5 19 19 29 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 15 6 3 6 22 20 21 ------------------------- 7 Eibar 16 6 3 7 18 28 21 ------------------------- 8 Getafe 15 5 5 5 20 15 20 9 Real Sociedad 16 5 5 6 28 28 20 10 Leganes 15 6 2 7 12 14 20 11 Girona FC 15 5 5 5 19 22 20 12 Celta Vigo 15 5 3 7 27 23 18 13 Athletic Club 16 4 6 6 16 19 18 14 Real Betis 15 5 3 7 23 29 18 15 Levante 16 3 8 5 15 22 17 16 Espanyol 15 4 4 7 11 19 16 17 Deportivo Coruna 15 4 3 8 18 27 15 ------------------------- 18 Alaves 16 4 0 12 12 25 12 19 Malaga 15 3 2 10 13 28 11 20 Las Palmas 15 3 1 11 11 34 10 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 17 Girona FC v Getafe (1100) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (1515) Las Palmas v Espanyol (1730) Barcelona v Deportivo Coruna (1945) Monday, December 18 Malaga v Real Betis (2000)