FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Copa del Rey Results
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
January 9, 2018 / 10:36 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 3-Copa del Rey Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan  9 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Copa del Rey on Tuesday (start times are CET)
 8th Finals
 ---------------------------------------------------
 Atlético Madrid   (0)  3  Lleida Esportiu  (0)  0
 .... aggregate: 7-0
 Valencia          (1)  4  Las Palmas       (0)  0
 .... aggregate: 5-1

 Wednesday, January 10 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Deportivo Alavés   v  Formentera     (1930/1830)
 Villarreal         v  Leganés        (1930/1830)
 Real Madrid        v  Numancia       (2130/2030)
 Thursday, January 11 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Sevilla            v  Cádiz          (1930/1830)
 Levante            v  Espanyol       (1930/1830)
 Barcelona          v  Celta de Vigo  (2130/2030)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.