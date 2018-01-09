UPDATE 3-Copa del Rey Results

Jan 9 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Copa del Rey on Tuesday (start times are CET) 8th Finals --------------------------------------------------- Atlético Madrid (0) 3 Lleida Esportiu (0) 0 .... aggregate: 7-0 Valencia (1) 4 Las Palmas (0) 0 .... aggregate: 5-1 Wednesday, January 10 fixtures (CET/GMT) Deportivo Alavés v Formentera (1930/1830) Villarreal v Leganés (1930/1830) Real Madrid v Numancia (2130/2030) Thursday, January 11 fixtures (CET/GMT) Sevilla v Cádiz (1930/1830) Levante v Espanyol (1930/1830) Barcelona v Celta de Vigo (2130/2030)