#World Football
September 20, 2017 / 7:50 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, September 20
Athletic Club    1 Atletico Madrid 2  
Leganes          0 Girona FC       0  
Deportivo Coruna 1 Alaves          0  
Real Madrid      0 Real Betis      1  
Sevilla          1 Las Palmas      0  
Tuesday, September 19
Barcelona        6 Eibar           1  
Valencia         5 Malaga          0  
   Standings        P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        5 5 0 0 17 2  15  
2  Sevilla          5 4 1 0 7  1  13  
3  Atletico Madrid  5 3 2 0 10 4  11  
4  Valencia         5 2 3 0 9  3  9   
-------------------------
5  Real Sociedad    4 3 0 1 11 7  9   
-------------------------
6  Real Betis       5 3 0 2 6  7  9   
-------------------------
7  Real Madrid      5 2 2 1 9  5  8   
-------------------------
8  Athletic Club    5 2 1 2 4  3  7   
9  Leganes          5 2 1 2 3  3  7   
10 Villarreal       4 2 0 2 6  5  6   
11 Levante          4 1 3 0 5  4  6   
12 Las Palmas       5 2 0 3 5  8  6   
13 Eibar            5 2 0 3 3  10 6   
14 Girona FC        5 1 2 2 3  5  5   
15 Getafe           4 1 1 2 3  4  4   
16 Deportivo Coruna 5 1 1 3 6  11 4   
17 Espanyol         4 1 1 2 3  8  4   
-------------------------
18 Celta Vigo       4 1 0 3 5  7  3   
19 Alaves           5 0 0 5 0  8  0   
20 Malaga           5 0 0 5 1  11 0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Thursday, September 21
Villarreal           v Espanyol         (1800)  
Celta Vigo           v Getafe           (1900)  
Levante              v Real Sociedad    (2000)  
Saturday, September 23
Atletico Madrid      v Sevilla          (1100)  
Alaves               v Real Madrid      (1415)  
Malaga               v Athletic Club    (1630)  
Girona FC            v Barcelona        (1845)  
Sunday, September 24 
Espanyol             v Deportivo Coruna (1000)  
Getafe               v Villarreal       (1415)  
Eibar                v Celta Vigo       (1630)  
Las Palmas           v Leganes          (1630)  
Real Sociedad        v Valencia         (1845)  
Monday, September 25 
Real Betis           v Levante          (1900)

