UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 20 Athletic Club 1 Atletico Madrid 2 Leganes 0 Girona FC 0 Deportivo Coruna 1 Alaves 0 Real Madrid 0 Real Betis 1 Sevilla 1 Las Palmas 0 Tuesday, September 19 Barcelona 6 Eibar 1 Valencia 5 Malaga 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 5 5 0 0 17 2 15 2 Sevilla 5 4 1 0 7 1 13 3 Atletico Madrid 5 3 2 0 10 4 11 4 Valencia 5 2 3 0 9 3 9 ------------------------- 5 Real Sociedad 4 3 0 1 11 7 9 ------------------------- 6 Real Betis 5 3 0 2 6 7 9 ------------------------- 7 Real Madrid 5 2 2 1 9 5 8 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Club 5 2 1 2 4 3 7 9 Leganes 5 2 1 2 3 3 7 10 Villarreal 4 2 0 2 6 5 6 11 Levante 4 1 3 0 5 4 6 12 Las Palmas 5 2 0 3 5 8 6 13 Eibar 5 2 0 3 3 10 6 14 Girona FC 5 1 2 2 3 5 5 15 Getafe 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 16 Deportivo Coruna 5 1 1 3 6 11 4 17 Espanyol 4 1 1 2 3 8 4 ------------------------- 18 Celta Vigo 4 1 0 3 5 7 3 19 Alaves 5 0 0 5 0 8 0 20 Malaga 5 0 0 5 1 11 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 21 Villarreal v Espanyol (1800) Celta Vigo v Getafe (1900) Levante v Real Sociedad (2000) Saturday, September 23 Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1100) Alaves v Real Madrid (1415) Malaga v Athletic Club (1630) Girona FC v Barcelona (1845) Sunday, September 24 Espanyol v Deportivo Coruna (1000) Getafe v Villarreal (1415) Eibar v Celta Vigo (1630) Las Palmas v Leganes (1630) Real Sociedad v Valencia (1845) Monday, September 25 Real Betis v Levante (1900)