UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, November 5 Levante 1 Girona FC 2 Celta Vigo 3 Athletic Club 1 Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0 Real Sociedad 3 Eibar 1 Villarreal 2 Malaga 0 Saturday, November 4 Alaves 1 Espanyol 0 Barcelona 2 Sevilla 1 Deportivo Coruna 0 Atletico Madrid 1 Valencia 3 Leganes 0 Friday, November 3 Real Betis 2 Getafe 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 11 10 1 0 30 4 31 2 Valencia 11 8 3 0 30 11 27 3 Real Madrid 11 7 2 2 22 9 23 4 Atletico Madrid 11 6 5 0 16 6 23 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 11 6 2 3 18 11 20 ------------------------- 6 Sevilla 11 6 1 4 12 11 19 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 11 5 2 4 24 21 17 ------------------------- 8 Real Betis 11 5 2 4 21 20 17 9 Leganes 11 5 2 4 9 8 17 10 Girona FC 11 4 3 4 13 16 15 11 Celta Vigo 11 4 2 5 22 17 14 12 Getafe 11 3 4 4 15 13 13 13 Espanyol 11 3 4 4 9 13 13 14 Levante 11 2 6 3 12 15 12 15 Athletic Club 11 3 2 6 11 15 11 16 Deportivo Coruna 11 3 2 6 13 20 11 17 Eibar 11 2 2 7 6 25 8 ------------------------- 18 Alaves 11 2 0 9 5 16 6 19 Las Palmas 11 2 0 9 8 28 6 20 Malaga 11 1 1 9 6 23 4 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation