UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, September 23 Atletico Madrid 2 Sevilla 0 Alaves 1 Real Madrid 2 Girona FC 0 Barcelona 3 Malaga 3 Athletic Club 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 6 6 0 0 20 2 18 2 Atletico Madrid 6 4 2 0 12 4 14 3 Sevilla 6 4 1 1 7 3 13 4 Real Madrid 6 3 2 1 11 6 11 ------------------------- 5 Valencia 5 2 3 0 9 3 9 ------------------------- 6 Levante 5 2 3 0 8 4 9 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 5 3 0 2 11 10 9 ------------------------- 8 Real Betis 5 3 0 2 6 7 9 9 Athletic Club 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 10 Villarreal 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 11 Leganes 5 2 1 2 3 3 7 12 Las Palmas 5 2 0 3 5 8 6 13 Eibar 5 2 0 3 3 10 6 14 Getafe 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 15 Girona FC 6 1 2 3 3 8 5 15 Espanyol 5 1 2 2 3 8 5 17 Celta Vigo 5 1 1 3 6 8 4 ------------------------- 18 Deportivo Coruna 5 1 1 3 6 11 4 19 Malaga 6 0 1 5 4 14 1 20 Alaves 6 0 0 6 1 10 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 24 Espanyol v Deportivo Coruna (1000) Getafe v Villarreal (1415) Eibar v Celta Vigo (1630) Las Palmas v Leganes (1630) Real Sociedad v Valencia (1845) Monday, September 25 Real Betis v Levante (1900)