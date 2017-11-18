FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
November 18, 2017 / 1:55 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 18
Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid   0  
Leganes         0 Barcelona     3  
Getafe          4 Alaves        1  
Sevilla         2 Celta Vigo    1  
Friday, November 17
Girona FC       1 Real Sociedad 1  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        12 11 1 0  33 4  34  
2  Valencia         11 8  3 0  30 11 27  
3  Real Madrid      12 7  3 2  22 9  24  
4  Atletico Madrid  12 6  6 0  16 6  24  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          12 7  1 4  14 12 22  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       11 6  2 3  18 11 20  
-------------------------
7  Real Sociedad    12 5  3 4  25 22 18  
-------------------------
8  Real Betis       11 5  2 4  21 20 17  
9  Leganes          12 5  2 5  9  11 17  
10 Getafe           12 4  4 4  19 14 16  
11 Girona FC        12 4  4 4  14 17 16  
12 Celta Vigo       12 4  2 6  23 19 14  
13 Espanyol         11 3  4 4  9  13 13  
14 Levante          11 2  6 3  12 15 12  
15 Athletic Club    11 3  2 6  11 15 11  
16 Deportivo Coruna 11 3  2 6  13 20 11  
17 Eibar            11 2  2 7  6  25 8   
-------------------------
18 Alaves           12 2  0 10 6  20 6   
19 Las Palmas       11 2  0 9  8  28 6   
20 Malaga           11 1  1 9  6  23 4   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, November 19  
Malaga               v Deportivo Coruna (1100)  
Espanyol             v Valencia         (1515)  
Las Palmas           v Levante          (1730)  
Athletic Club        v Villarreal       (1945)  
Monday, November 20  
Eibar                v Real Betis       (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
