UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
September 30, 2017 / 12:55 PM / in 19 days

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 30
Leganes          0 Atletico Madrid 0  
Levante          0 Alaves          2  
Deportivo Coruna 2 Getafe          1  
Sevilla          2 Malaga          0  
Friday, September 29
Celta Vigo       3 Girona FC       3  
   Standings        P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        6 6 0 0 20 2  18  
2  Sevilla          7 5 1 1 9  3  16  
3  Atletico Madrid  7 4 3 0 12 4  15  
4  Valencia         6 3 3 0 12 5  12  
-------------------------
5  Real Betis       6 4 0 2 10 7  12  
-------------------------
6  Real Madrid      6 3 2 1 11 6  11  
-------------------------
7  Leganes          7 3 2 2 5  3  11  
-------------------------
8  Real Sociedad    6 3 0 3 13 13 9   
9  Levante          7 2 3 2 8  10 9   
10 Celta Vigo       7 2 2 3 13 11 8   
11 Getafe           7 2 2 3 9  7  8   
12 Athletic Club    6 2 2 2 7  6  8   
13 Espanyol         6 2 2 2 7  9  8   
14 Villarreal       6 2 1 3 6  9  7   
15 Deportivo Coruna 7 2 1 4 9  16 7   
16 Girona FC        7 1 3 3 6  11 6   
17 Las Palmas       6 2 0 4 5  10 6   
-------------------------
18 Eibar            6 2 0 4 3  14 6   
19 Alaves           7 1 0 6 3  10 3   
20 Malaga           7 0 1 6 4  16 1   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Sunday, October 1    
Real Sociedad        v Real Betis    (1000)  
Barcelona            v Las Palmas    (1415)  
Valencia             v Athletic Club (1630)  
Villarreal           v Eibar         (1630)  
Real Madrid          v Espanyol      (1845)

