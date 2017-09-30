UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, September 30 Leganes 0 Atletico Madrid 0 Levante 0 Alaves 2 Deportivo Coruna 2 Getafe 1 Sevilla 2 Malaga 0 Friday, September 29 Celta Vigo 3 Girona FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 6 6 0 0 20 2 18 2 Sevilla 7 5 1 1 9 3 16 3 Atletico Madrid 7 4 3 0 12 4 15 4 Valencia 6 3 3 0 12 5 12 ------------------------- 5 Real Betis 6 4 0 2 10 7 12 ------------------------- 6 Real Madrid 6 3 2 1 11 6 11 ------------------------- 7 Leganes 7 3 2 2 5 3 11 ------------------------- 8 Real Sociedad 6 3 0 3 13 13 9 9 Levante 7 2 3 2 8 10 9 10 Celta Vigo 7 2 2 3 13 11 8 11 Getafe 7 2 2 3 9 7 8 12 Athletic Club 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 13 Espanyol 6 2 2 2 7 9 8 14 Villarreal 6 2 1 3 6 9 7 15 Deportivo Coruna 7 2 1 4 9 16 7 16 Girona FC 7 1 3 3 6 11 6 17 Las Palmas 6 2 0 4 5 10 6 ------------------------- 18 Eibar 6 2 0 4 3 14 6 19 Alaves 7 1 0 6 3 10 3 20 Malaga 7 0 1 6 4 16 1 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 1 Real Sociedad v Real Betis (1000) Barcelona v Las Palmas (1415) Valencia v Athletic Club (1630) Villarreal v Eibar (1630) Real Madrid v Espanyol (1845)