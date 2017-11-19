UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, November 19 Athletic Club 1 Villarreal 1 Malaga 3 Deportivo Coruna 2 Espanyol 0 Valencia 2 Las Palmas 0 Levante 2 Saturday, November 18 Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid 0 Leganes 0 Barcelona 3 Getafe 4 Alaves 1 Sevilla 2 Celta Vigo 1 Friday, November 17 Girona FC 1 Real Sociedad 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 12 11 1 0 33 4 34 2 Valencia 12 9 3 0 32 11 30 3 Real Madrid 12 7 3 2 22 9 24 4 Atletico Madrid 12 6 6 0 16 6 24 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 12 7 1 4 14 12 22 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 12 6 3 3 19 12 21 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 12 5 3 4 25 22 18 ------------------------- 8 Real Betis 11 5 2 4 21 20 17 9 Leganes 12 5 2 5 9 11 17 10 Getafe 12 4 4 4 19 14 16 11 Girona FC 12 4 4 4 14 17 16 12 Levante 12 3 6 3 14 15 15 13 Celta Vigo 12 4 2 6 23 19 14 14 Espanyol 12 3 4 5 9 15 13 15 Athletic Club 12 3 3 6 12 16 12 16 Deportivo Coruna 12 3 2 7 15 23 11 17 Eibar 11 2 2 7 6 25 8 ------------------------- 18 Malaga 12 2 1 9 9 25 7 19 Alaves 12 2 0 10 6 20 6 20 Las Palmas 12 2 0 10 8 30 6 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 20 Eibar v Real Betis (2000)