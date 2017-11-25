FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Special Report
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
#World Football
November 25, 2017 / 1:54 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 25
Alaves      1 Eibar           2  
Levante     0 Atletico Madrid 5  
Real Betis  2 Girona FC       2  
Real Madrid 3 Malaga          2  
Friday, November 24
Celta Vigo  1 Leganes         0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        12 11 1 0  33 4  34  
2  Valencia         12 9  3 0  32 11 30  
3  Atletico Madrid  13 7  6 0  21 6  27  
4  Real Madrid      13 8  3 2  25 11 27  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          12 7  1 4  14 12 22  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       12 6  3 3  19 12 21  
-------------------------
7  Real Sociedad    12 5  3 4  25 22 18  
-------------------------
8  Real Betis       13 5  3 5  23 27 18  
9  Celta Vigo       13 5  2 6  24 19 17  
10 Girona FC        13 4  5 4  16 19 17  
11 Leganes          13 5  2 6  9  12 17  
12 Getafe           12 4  4 4  19 14 16  
13 Levante          13 3  6 4  14 20 15  
14 Eibar            13 4  2 7  13 26 14  
15 Espanyol         12 3  4 5  9  15 13  
16 Athletic Club    12 3  3 6  12 16 12  
17 Deportivo Coruna 12 3  2 7  15 23 11  
-------------------------
18 Malaga           13 2  1 10 11 28 7   
19 Alaves           13 2  0 11 7  22 6   
20 Las Palmas       12 2  0 10 8  30 6   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Sunday, November 26  
Deportivo Coruna     v Athletic Club (1100)  
Real Sociedad        v Las Palmas    (1515)  
Villarreal           v Sevilla       (1730)  
Valencia             v Barcelona     (1945)  
Monday, November 27  
Espanyol             v Getafe        (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
