UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, November 26 Deportivo Coruna 2 Athletic Club 2 Real Sociedad 2 Las Palmas 2 Valencia 1 Barcelona 1 Villarreal 2 Sevilla 3 Saturday, November 25 Alaves 1 Eibar 2 Levante 0 Atletico Madrid 5 Real Betis 2 Girona FC 2 Real Madrid 3 Malaga 2 Friday, November 24 Celta Vigo 1 Leganes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 13 11 2 0 34 5 35 2 Valencia 13 9 4 0 33 12 31 3 Atletico Madrid 13 7 6 0 21 6 27 4 Real Madrid 13 8 3 2 25 11 27 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 13 8 1 4 17 14 25 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 13 6 3 4 21 15 21 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 13 5 4 4 27 24 19 ------------------------- 8 Real Betis 13 5 3 5 23 27 18 9 Celta Vigo 13 5 2 6 24 19 17 10 Girona FC 13 4 5 4 16 19 17 11 Leganes 13 5 2 6 9 12 17 12 Getafe 12 4 4 4 19 14 16 13 Levante 13 3 6 4 14 20 15 14 Eibar 13 4 2 7 13 26 14 15 Athletic Club 13 3 4 6 14 18 13 16 Espanyol 12 3 4 5 9 15 13 17 Deportivo Coruna 13 3 3 7 17 25 12 ------------------------- 18 Malaga 13 2 1 10 11 28 7 19 Las Palmas 13 2 1 10 10 32 7 20 Alaves 13 2 0 11 7 22 6 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 27 Espanyol v Getafe (2000)