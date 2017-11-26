FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
November 26, 2017 / 12:50 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26
Deportivo Coruna 2 Athletic Club   2  
Real Sociedad    2 Las Palmas      2  
Valencia         1 Barcelona       1  
Villarreal       2 Sevilla         3  
Saturday, November 25
Alaves           1 Eibar           2  
Levante          0 Atletico Madrid 5  
Real Betis       2 Girona FC       2  
Real Madrid      3 Malaga          2  
Friday, November 24
Celta Vigo       1 Leganes         0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        13 11 2 0  34 5  35  
2  Valencia         13 9  4 0  33 12 31  
3  Atletico Madrid  13 7  6 0  21 6  27  
4  Real Madrid      13 8  3 2  25 11 27  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          13 8  1 4  17 14 25  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       13 6  3 4  21 15 21  
-------------------------
7  Real Sociedad    13 5  4 4  27 24 19  
-------------------------
8  Real Betis       13 5  3 5  23 27 18  
9  Celta Vigo       13 5  2 6  24 19 17  
10 Girona FC        13 4  5 4  16 19 17  
11 Leganes          13 5  2 6  9  12 17  
12 Getafe           12 4  4 4  19 14 16  
13 Levante          13 3  6 4  14 20 15  
14 Eibar            13 4  2 7  13 26 14  
15 Athletic Club    13 3  4 6  14 18 13  
16 Espanyol         12 3  4 5  9  15 13  
17 Deportivo Coruna 13 3  3 7  17 25 12  
-------------------------
18 Malaga           13 2  1 10 11 28 7   
19 Las Palmas       13 2  1 10 10 32 7   
20 Alaves           13 2  0 11 7  22 6   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                  
Monday, November 27  
Espanyol             v Getafe (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
