UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 Athletic Club 1 Sevilla 0 Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 1 Alaves 0 Real Sociedad 2 Getafe 1 Real Madrid 2 Friday, October 13 Espanyol 0 Levante 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 8 7 1 0 24 3 22 2 Real Madrid 8 5 2 1 15 7 17 3 Atletico Madrid 8 4 4 0 13 5 16 4 Sevilla 8 5 1 2 9 4 16 ------------------------- 5 Valencia 7 4 3 0 15 7 15 ------------------------- 6 Real Betis 7 4 1 2 14 11 13 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 8 4 1 3 19 17 13 ------------------------- 8 Leganes 7 3 2 2 5 3 11 9 Athletic Club 8 3 2 3 10 9 11 10 Villarreal 7 3 1 3 9 9 10 11 Levante 8 2 4 2 8 10 10 12 Espanyol 8 2 3 3 7 11 9 13 Celta Vigo 7 2 2 3 13 11 8 14 Getafe 8 2 2 4 10 9 8 15 Deportivo Coruna 7 2 1 4 9 16 7 16 Girona FC 7 1 3 3 6 11 6 17 Las Palmas 7 2 0 5 5 13 6 ------------------------- 18 Eibar 7 2 0 5 3 17 6 19 Alaves 8 1 0 7 3 12 3 20 Malaga 7 0 1 6 4 16 1 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Eibar v Deportivo Coruna (1000) Girona FC v Villarreal (1415) Malaga v Leganes (1630) Real Betis v Valencia (1845) Monday, October 16 Las Palmas v Celta Vigo (1900)