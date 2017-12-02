FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
December 2, 2017

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 2
Athletic Club   0 Real Madrid      0  
Atletico Madrid 2 Real Sociedad    1  
Barcelona       2 Celta Vigo       2  
Sevilla         2 Deportivo Coruna 0  
Friday, December 1
Malaga          0 Levante          0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        14 11 3 0  36 7  36  
2  Valencia         13 9  4 0  33 12 31  
3  Atletico Madrid  14 8  6 0  23 7  30  
4  Real Madrid      14 8  4 2  25 11 28  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          14 9  1 4  19 14 28  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       13 6  3 4  21 15 21  
-------------------------
7  Real Sociedad    14 5  4 5  28 26 19  
-------------------------
8  Celta Vigo       14 5  3 6  26 21 18  
9  Real Betis       13 5  3 5  23 27 18  
10 Girona FC        13 4  5 4  16 19 17  
11 Leganes          13 5  2 6  9  12 17  
12 Getafe           13 4  4 5  19 15 16  
13 Espanyol         13 4  4 5  10 15 16  
14 Levante          14 3  7 4  14 20 16  
15 Athletic Club    14 3  5 6  14 18 14  
16 Eibar            13 4  2 7  13 26 14  
17 Deportivo Coruna 14 3  3 8  17 27 12  
-------------------------
18 Malaga           14 2  2 10 11 28 8   
19 Las Palmas       13 2  1 10 10 32 7   
20 Alaves           13 2  0 11 7  22 6   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Sunday, December 3   
Leganes              v Villarreal (1100)  
Getafe               v Valencia   (1515)  
Eibar                v Espanyol   (1730)  
Las Palmas           v Real Betis (1945)  
Monday, December 4   
Girona FC            v Alaves     (2000)

