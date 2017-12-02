UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, December 2 Athletic Club 0 Real Madrid 0 Atletico Madrid 2 Real Sociedad 1 Barcelona 2 Celta Vigo 2 Sevilla 2 Deportivo Coruna 0 Friday, December 1 Malaga 0 Levante 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 14 11 3 0 36 7 36 2 Valencia 13 9 4 0 33 12 31 3 Atletico Madrid 14 8 6 0 23 7 30 4 Real Madrid 14 8 4 2 25 11 28 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 14 9 1 4 19 14 28 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 13 6 3 4 21 15 21 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 14 5 4 5 28 26 19 ------------------------- 8 Celta Vigo 14 5 3 6 26 21 18 9 Real Betis 13 5 3 5 23 27 18 10 Girona FC 13 4 5 4 16 19 17 11 Leganes 13 5 2 6 9 12 17 12 Getafe 13 4 4 5 19 15 16 13 Espanyol 13 4 4 5 10 15 16 14 Levante 14 3 7 4 14 20 16 15 Athletic Club 14 3 5 6 14 18 14 16 Eibar 13 4 2 7 13 26 14 17 Deportivo Coruna 14 3 3 8 17 27 12 ------------------------- 18 Malaga 14 2 2 10 11 28 8 19 Las Palmas 13 2 1 10 10 32 7 20 Alaves 13 2 0 11 7 22 6 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 3 Leganes v Villarreal (1100) Getafe v Valencia (1515) Eibar v Espanyol (1730) Las Palmas v Real Betis (1945) Monday, December 4 Girona FC v Alaves (2000)