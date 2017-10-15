UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Girona FC 1 Villarreal 2 Malaga 0 Leganes 2 Real Betis 3 Valencia 6 Eibar 0 Deportivo Coruna 0 Saturday, October 14 Athletic Club 1 Sevilla 0 Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 1 Alaves 0 Real Sociedad 2 Getafe 1 Real Madrid 2 Friday, October 13 Espanyol 0 Levante 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 8 7 1 0 24 3 22 2 Valencia 8 5 3 0 21 10 18 3 Real Madrid 8 5 2 1 15 7 17 4 Atletico Madrid 8 4 4 0 13 5 16 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 8 5 1 2 9 4 16 ------------------------- 6 Leganes 8 4 2 2 7 3 14 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 8 4 1 3 19 17 13 ------------------------- 8 Villarreal 8 4 1 3 11 10 13 9 Real Betis 8 4 1 3 17 17 13 10 Athletic Club 8 3 2 3 10 9 11 11 Levante 8 2 4 2 8 10 10 12 Espanyol 8 2 3 3 7 11 9 13 Celta Vigo 7 2 2 3 13 11 8 14 Getafe 8 2 2 4 10 9 8 15 Deportivo Coruna 8 2 2 4 9 16 8 16 Eibar 8 2 1 5 3 17 7 17 Girona FC 8 1 3 4 7 13 6 ------------------------- 18 Las Palmas 7 2 0 5 5 13 6 19 Alaves 8 1 0 7 3 12 3 20 Malaga 8 0 1 7 4 18 1 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 16 Las Palmas v Celta Vigo (1900)