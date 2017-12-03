FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
December 3, 2017 / 12:52 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3
Leganes         3 Villarreal       1  
Getafe          1 Valencia         0  
Eibar           3 Espanyol         1  
Las Palmas      1 Real Betis       0  
Saturday, December 2
Athletic Club   0 Real Madrid      0  
Atletico Madrid 2 Real Sociedad    1  
Barcelona       2 Celta Vigo       2  
Sevilla         2 Deportivo Coruna 0  
Friday, December 1
Malaga          0 Levante          0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        14 11 3 0  36 7  36  
2  Valencia         14 9  4 1  33 13 31  
3  Atletico Madrid  14 8  6 0  23 7  30  
4  Real Madrid      14 8  4 2  25 11 28  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          14 9  1 4  19 14 28  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       14 6  3 5  22 18 21  
-------------------------
7  Leganes          14 6  2 6  12 13 20  
-------------------------
8  Getafe           14 5  4 5  20 15 19  
9  Real Sociedad    14 5  4 5  28 26 19  
10 Celta Vigo       14 5  3 6  26 21 18  
11 Real Betis       14 5  3 6  23 28 18  
12 Girona FC        13 4  5 4  16 19 17  
13 Eibar            14 5  2 7  16 27 17  
14 Levante          14 3  7 4  14 20 16  
15 Espanyol         14 4  4 6  11 18 16  
16 Athletic Club    14 3  5 6  14 18 14  
17 Deportivo Coruna 14 3  3 8  17 27 12  
-------------------------
18 Las Palmas       14 3  1 10 11 32 10  
19 Malaga           14 2  2 10 11 28 8   
20 Alaves           13 2  0 11 7  22 6   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                  
Monday, December 4   
Girona FC            v Alaves (2000)

