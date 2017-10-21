UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Barcelona 2 Malaga 0 Levante 1 Getafe 1 Real Betis 2 Alaves 0 Valencia 4 Sevilla 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 9 8 1 0 26 3 25 2 Valencia 9 6 3 0 25 10 21 3 Real Madrid 8 5 2 1 15 7 17 4 Atletico Madrid 8 4 4 0 13 5 16 ------------------------- 5 Real Betis 9 5 1 3 19 17 16 ------------------------- 6 Sevilla 9 5 1 3 9 8 16 ------------------------- 7 Leganes 8 4 2 2 7 3 14 ------------------------- 8 Real Sociedad 8 4 1 3 19 17 13 9 Villarreal 8 4 1 3 11 10 13 10 Celta Vigo 8 3 2 3 18 13 11 11 Athletic Club 8 3 2 3 10 9 11 12 Levante 9 2 5 2 9 11 11 13 Getafe 9 2 3 4 11 10 9 14 Espanyol 8 2 3 3 7 11 9 15 Deportivo Coruna 8 2 2 4 9 16 8 16 Eibar 8 2 1 5 3 17 7 17 Girona FC 8 1 3 4 7 13 6 ------------------------- 18 Las Palmas 8 2 0 6 7 18 6 19 Alaves 9 1 0 8 3 14 3 20 Malaga 9 0 1 8 4 20 1 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 Villarreal v Las Palmas (1000) Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid (1415) Leganes v Athletic Club (1630) Real Madrid v Eibar (1845) Monday, October 23 Real Sociedad v Espanyol (1800) Deportivo Coruna v Girona FC (1900)