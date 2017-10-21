FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 21, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 21
Barcelona  2 Malaga  0  
Levante    1 Getafe  1  
Real Betis 2 Alaves  0  
Valencia   4 Sevilla 0  
   Standings        P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        9 8 1 0 26 3  25  
2  Valencia         9 6 3 0 25 10 21  
3  Real Madrid      8 5 2 1 15 7  17  
4  Atletico Madrid  8 4 4 0 13 5  16  
-------------------------
5  Real Betis       9 5 1 3 19 17 16  
-------------------------
6  Sevilla          9 5 1 3 9  8  16  
-------------------------
7  Leganes          8 4 2 2 7  3  14  
-------------------------
8  Real Sociedad    8 4 1 3 19 17 13  
9  Villarreal       8 4 1 3 11 10 13  
10 Celta Vigo       8 3 2 3 18 13 11  
11 Athletic Club    8 3 2 3 10 9  11  
12 Levante          9 2 5 2 9  11 11  
13 Getafe           9 2 3 4 11 10 9   
14 Espanyol         8 2 3 3 7  11 9   
15 Deportivo Coruna 8 2 2 4 9  16 8   
16 Eibar            8 2 1 5 3  17 7   
17 Girona FC        8 1 3 4 7  13 6   
-------------------------
18 Las Palmas       8 2 0 6 7  18 6   
19 Alaves           9 1 0 8 3  14 3   
20 Malaga           9 0 1 8 4  20 1   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, October 22   
Villarreal           v Las Palmas      (1000)  
Celta Vigo           v Atletico Madrid (1415)  
Leganes              v Athletic Club   (1630)  
Real Madrid          v Eibar           (1845)  
Monday, October 23   
Real Sociedad        v Espanyol        (1800)  
Deportivo Coruna     v Girona FC       (1900)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.