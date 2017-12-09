FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
December 9, 2017 / 1:51 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 9
Getafe           0 Eibar      0  
Deportivo Coruna 1 Leganes    0  
Real Madrid      5 Sevilla    0  
Valencia         2 Celta Vigo 1  
Friday, December 8
Alaves           2 Las Palmas 0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        14 11 3 0  36 7  36  
2  Valencia         15 10 4 1  35 14 34  
3  Real Madrid      15 9  4 2  30 11 31  
4  Atletico Madrid  14 8  6 0  23 7  30  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          15 9  1 5  19 19 28  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       14 6  3 5  22 18 21  
-------------------------
7  Getafe           15 5  5 5  20 15 20  
-------------------------
8  Leganes          15 6  2 7  12 14 20  
9  Real Sociedad    14 5  4 5  28 26 19  
10 Celta Vigo       15 5  3 7  27 23 18  
11 Real Betis       14 5  3 6  23 28 18  
12 Eibar            15 5  3 7  16 27 18  
13 Girona FC        14 4  5 5  18 22 17  
14 Levante          14 3  7 4  14 20 16  
15 Espanyol         14 4  4 6  11 18 16  
16 Deportivo Coruna 15 4  3 8  18 27 15  
17 Athletic Club    14 3  5 6  14 18 14  
-------------------------
18 Alaves           15 4  0 11 12 24 12  
19 Las Palmas       15 3  1 11 11 34 10  
20 Malaga           14 2  2 10 11 28 8   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, December 10  
Real Sociedad        v Malaga          (1100)  
Real Betis           v Atletico Madrid (1515)  
Levante              v Athletic Club   (1730)  
Villarreal           v Barcelona       (1945)  
Monday, December 11  
Espanyol             v Girona FC       (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
