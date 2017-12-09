UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, December 9 Getafe 0 Eibar 0 Deportivo Coruna 1 Leganes 0 Real Madrid 5 Sevilla 0 Valencia 2 Celta Vigo 1 Friday, December 8 Alaves 2 Las Palmas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 14 11 3 0 36 7 36 2 Valencia 15 10 4 1 35 14 34 3 Real Madrid 15 9 4 2 30 11 31 4 Atletico Madrid 14 8 6 0 23 7 30 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 15 9 1 5 19 19 28 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 14 6 3 5 22 18 21 ------------------------- 7 Getafe 15 5 5 5 20 15 20 ------------------------- 8 Leganes 15 6 2 7 12 14 20 9 Real Sociedad 14 5 4 5 28 26 19 10 Celta Vigo 15 5 3 7 27 23 18 11 Real Betis 14 5 3 6 23 28 18 12 Eibar 15 5 3 7 16 27 18 13 Girona FC 14 4 5 5 18 22 17 14 Levante 14 3 7 4 14 20 16 15 Espanyol 14 4 4 6 11 18 16 16 Deportivo Coruna 15 4 3 8 18 27 15 17 Athletic Club 14 3 5 6 14 18 14 ------------------------- 18 Alaves 15 4 0 11 12 24 12 19 Las Palmas 15 3 1 11 11 34 10 20 Malaga 14 2 2 10 11 28 8 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 10 Real Sociedad v Malaga (1100) Real Betis v Atletico Madrid (1515) Levante v Athletic Club (1730) Villarreal v Barcelona (1945) Monday, December 11 Espanyol v Girona FC (2000)