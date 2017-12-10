UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, December 10 Levante 1 Athletic Club 2 Real Betis 0 Atletico Madrid 1 Real Sociedad 0 Malaga 2 Villarreal 0 Barcelona 2 Saturday, December 9 Getafe 0 Eibar 0 Deportivo Coruna 1 Leganes 0 Real Madrid 5 Sevilla 0 Valencia 2 Celta Vigo 1 Friday, December 8 Alaves 2 Las Palmas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 15 12 3 0 38 7 39 2 Valencia 15 10 4 1 35 14 34 3 Atletico Madrid 15 9 6 0 24 7 33 4 Real Madrid 15 9 4 2 30 11 31 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 15 9 1 5 19 19 28 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 15 6 3 6 22 20 21 ------------------------- 7 Getafe 15 5 5 5 20 15 20 ------------------------- 8 Leganes 15 6 2 7 12 14 20 9 Real Sociedad 15 5 4 6 28 28 19 10 Celta Vigo 15 5 3 7 27 23 18 11 Real Betis 15 5 3 7 23 29 18 12 Eibar 15 5 3 7 16 27 18 13 Athletic Club 15 4 5 6 16 19 17 14 Girona FC 14 4 5 5 18 22 17 15 Levante 15 3 7 5 15 22 16 16 Espanyol 14 4 4 6 11 18 16 17 Deportivo Coruna 15 4 3 8 18 27 15 ------------------------- 18 Alaves 15 4 0 11 12 24 12 19 Malaga 15 3 2 10 13 28 11 20 Las Palmas 15 3 1 11 11 34 10 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 11 Espanyol v Girona FC (2000)