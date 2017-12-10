FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
December 10, 2017 / 12:58 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10
Levante          1 Athletic Club   2  
Real Betis       0 Atletico Madrid 1  
Real Sociedad    0 Malaga          2  
Villarreal       0 Barcelona       2  
Saturday, December 9
Getafe           0 Eibar           0  
Deportivo Coruna 1 Leganes         0  
Real Madrid      5 Sevilla         0  
Valencia         2 Celta Vigo      1  
Friday, December 8
Alaves           2 Las Palmas      0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        15 12 3 0  38 7  39  
2  Valencia         15 10 4 1  35 14 34  
3  Atletico Madrid  15 9  6 0  24 7  33  
4  Real Madrid      15 9  4 2  30 11 31  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          15 9  1 5  19 19 28  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       15 6  3 6  22 20 21  
-------------------------
7  Getafe           15 5  5 5  20 15 20  
-------------------------
8  Leganes          15 6  2 7  12 14 20  
9  Real Sociedad    15 5  4 6  28 28 19  
10 Celta Vigo       15 5  3 7  27 23 18  
11 Real Betis       15 5  3 7  23 29 18  
12 Eibar            15 5  3 7  16 27 18  
13 Athletic Club    15 4  5 6  16 19 17  
14 Girona FC        14 4  5 5  18 22 17  
15 Levante          15 3  7 5  15 22 16  
16 Espanyol         14 4  4 6  11 18 16  
17 Deportivo Coruna 15 4  3 8  18 27 15  
-------------------------
18 Alaves           15 4  0 11 12 24 12  
19 Malaga           15 3  2 10 13 28 11  
20 Las Palmas       15 3  1 11 11 34 10  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Monday, December 11  
Espanyol             v Girona FC (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
