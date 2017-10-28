FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
October 28, 2017 / 12:55 PM / in 13 hours

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
Athletic Club   0 Barcelona  2  
Atletico Madrid 1 Villarreal 1  
Alaves          1 Valencia   2  
Sevilla         2 Leganes    1  
   Standings        P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        10 9 1 0 28 3  28  
2  Valencia         10 7 3 0 27 11 24  
3  Real Madrid      9  6 2 1 18 7  20  
4  Atletico Madrid  10 5 5 0 15 6  20  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          10 6 1 3 11 9  19  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       10 5 2 3 16 11 17  
-------------------------
7  Leganes          10 5 2 3 9  5  17  
-------------------------
8  Real Betis       9  5 1 3 19 17 16  
9  Real Sociedad    9  4 2 3 20 18 14  
10 Celta Vigo       9  3 2 4 18 14 11  
11 Athletic Club    10 3 2 5 10 12 11  
12 Levante          9  2 5 2 9  11 11  
13 Espanyol         9  2 4 3 8  12 10  
14 Getafe           9  2 3 4 11 10 9   
15 Girona FC        9  2 3 4 9  14 9   
16 Deportivo Coruna 9  2 2 5 10 18 8   
17 Eibar            9  2 1 6 3  20 7   
-------------------------
18 Las Palmas       9  2 0 7 7  22 6   
19 Alaves           10 1 0 9 4  16 3   
20 Malaga           9  0 1 8 4  20 1   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, October 29   
Getafe               v Real Sociedad    (1100)  
Girona FC            v Real Madrid      (1515)  
Eibar                v Levante          (1730)  
Malaga               v Celta Vigo       (1945)  
Monday, October 30   
Espanyol             v Real Betis       (2000)  
Las Palmas           v Deportivo Coruna (2000)

