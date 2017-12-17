FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
December 17, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 2 days ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 17
Barcelona       4 Deportivo Coruna 0  
Girona FC       1 Getafe           0  
Celta Vigo      0 Villarreal       1  
Las Palmas      2 Espanyol         2  
Saturday, December 16
Athletic Club   0 Real Sociedad    0  
Atletico Madrid 1 Alaves           0  
Eibar           2 Valencia         1  
Friday, December 15
Sevilla         0 Levante          0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        16 13 3 0  42 7  42  
2  Atletico Madrid  16 10 6 0  25 7  36  
3  Valencia         16 10 4 2  36 16 34  
4  Real Madrid      15 9  4 2  30 11 31  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          16 9  2 5  19 19 29  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       16 7  3 6  23 20 24  
-------------------------
7  Girona FC        16 6  5 5  20 22 23  
-------------------------
8  Eibar            16 6  3 7  18 28 21  
9  Getafe           16 5  5 6  20 16 20  
10 Real Sociedad    16 5  5 6  28 28 20  
11 Leganes          15 6  2 7  12 14 20  
12 Celta Vigo       16 5  3 8  27 24 18  
13 Athletic Club    16 4  6 6  16 19 18  
14 Real Betis       15 5  3 7  23 29 18  
15 Levante          16 3  8 5  15 22 17  
16 Espanyol         16 4  5 7  13 21 17  
17 Deportivo Coruna 16 4  3 9  18 31 15  
-------------------------
18 Alaves           16 4  0 12 12 25 12  
19 Malaga           15 3  2 10 13 28 11  
20 Las Palmas       16 3  2 11 13 36 11  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Monday, December 18  
Malaga               v Real Betis (2000)

