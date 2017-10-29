FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Asia pivot helps HSBC post jump in third-quarter profit
Asia pivot helps HSBC post jump in third-quarter profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 29, 2017 / 12:56 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29
Getafe          2 Real Sociedad 1  
Girona FC       2 Real Madrid   1  
Malaga          2 Celta Vigo    1  
Eibar           2 Levante       2  
Saturday, October 28
Athletic Club   0 Barcelona     2  
Atletico Madrid 1 Villarreal    1  
Alaves          1 Valencia      2  
Sevilla         2 Leganes       1  
   Standings        P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        10 9 1 0 28 3  28  
2  Valencia         10 7 3 0 27 11 24  
3  Real Madrid      10 6 2 2 19 9  20  
4  Atletico Madrid  10 5 5 0 15 6  20  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          10 6 1 3 11 9  19  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       10 5 2 3 16 11 17  
-------------------------
7  Leganes          10 5 2 3 9  5  17  
-------------------------
8  Real Betis       9  5 1 3 19 17 16  
9  Real Sociedad    10 4 2 4 21 20 14  
10 Getafe           10 3 3 4 13 11 12  
11 Levante          10 2 6 2 11 13 12  
12 Girona FC        10 3 3 4 11 15 12  
13 Celta Vigo       10 3 2 5 19 16 11  
14 Athletic Club    10 3 2 5 10 12 11  
15 Espanyol         9  2 4 3 8  12 10  
16 Deportivo Coruna 9  2 2 5 10 18 8   
17 Eibar            10 2 2 6 5  22 8   
-------------------------
18 Las Palmas       9  2 0 7 7  22 6   
19 Malaga           10 1 1 8 6  21 4   
20 Alaves           10 1 0 9 4  16 3   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Monday, October 30   
Espanyol             v Real Betis       (2000)  
Las Palmas           v Deportivo Coruna (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.