UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 Atletico Madrid 1 Malaga 0 Getafe 1 Barcelona 2 Levante 1 Valencia 1 Real Betis 2 Deportivo Coruna 1 Friday, September 15 Eibar 1 Leganes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 4 4 0 0 11 1 12 2 Real Sociedad 3 3 0 0 10 4 9 3 Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 8 3 8 4 Sevilla 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 5 Athletic Club 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 ------------------------- 6 Levante 4 1 3 0 5 4 6 ------------------------- 7 Valencia 4 1 3 0 4 3 6 ------------------------- 8 Leganes 4 2 0 2 3 3 6 9 Real Betis 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 10 Eibar 4 2 0 2 2 4 6 11 Real Madrid 3 1 2 0 6 3 5 12 Getafe 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 12 Girona FC 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 14 Celta Vigo 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 15 Villarreal 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 16 Las Palmas 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 17 Deportivo Coruna 4 0 1 3 5 11 1 ------------------------- 18 Espanyol 3 0 1 2 1 7 1 19 Alaves 3 0 0 3 0 4 0 20 Malaga 4 0 0 4 1 6 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 17 Alaves v Villarreal (1000) Girona FC v Sevilla (1415) Las Palmas v Athletic Club (1630) Real Sociedad v Real Madrid (1845) Monday, September 18 Espanyol v Celta Vigo (1900)