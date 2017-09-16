FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
September 16, 2017 / 12:53 PM / in a month

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 16
Atletico Madrid 1 Malaga           0  
Getafe          1 Barcelona        2  
Levante         1 Valencia         1  
Real Betis      2 Deportivo Coruna 1  
Friday, September 15
Eibar           1 Leganes          0  
   Standings        P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        4 4 0 0 11 1  12  
2  Real Sociedad    3 3 0 0 10 4  9   
3  Atletico Madrid  4 2 2 0 8  3  8   
4  Sevilla          3 2 1 0 5  1  7   
-------------------------
5  Athletic Club    3 2 1 0 3  0  7   
-------------------------
6  Levante          4 1 3 0 5  4  6   
-------------------------
7  Valencia         4 1 3 0 4  3  6   
-------------------------
8  Leganes          4 2 0 2 3  3  6   
9  Real Betis       4 2 0 2 5  7  6   
10 Eibar            4 2 0 2 2  4  6   
11 Real Madrid      3 1 2 0 6  3  5   
12 Getafe           4 1 1 2 3  4  4   
12 Girona FC        3 1 1 1 3  4  4   
14 Celta Vigo       3 1 0 2 4  5  3   
15 Villarreal       3 1 0 2 3  5  3   
16 Las Palmas       3 1 0 2 4  7  3   
17 Deportivo Coruna 4 0 1 3 5  11 1   
-------------------------
18 Espanyol         3 0 1 2 1  7  1   
19 Alaves           3 0 0 3 0  4  0   
20 Malaga           4 0 0 4 1  6  0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Sunday, September 17 
Alaves               v Villarreal    (1000)  
Girona FC            v Sevilla       (1415)  
Las Palmas           v Athletic Club (1630)  
Real Sociedad        v Real Madrid   (1845)  
Monday, September 18 
Espanyol             v Celta Vigo    (1900)

0 : 0
