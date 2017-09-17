FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
September 17, 2017 / 11:56 AM / in a month

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17
Alaves          0 Villarreal       3  
Girona FC       0 Sevilla          1  
Real Sociedad   1 Real Madrid      3  
Las Palmas      1 Athletic Club    0  
Saturday, September 16
Atletico Madrid 1 Malaga           0  
Getafe          1 Barcelona        2  
Levante         1 Valencia         1  
Real Betis      2 Deportivo Coruna 1  
Friday, September 15
Eibar           1 Leganes          0  
   Standings        P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        4 4 0 0 11 1  12  
2  Sevilla          4 3 1 0 6  1  10  
3  Real Sociedad    4 3 0 1 11 7  9   
4  Real Madrid      4 2 2 0 9  4  8   
-------------------------
5  Atletico Madrid  4 2 2 0 8  3  8   
-------------------------
6  Athletic Club    4 2 1 1 3  1  7   
-------------------------
7  Villarreal       4 2 0 2 6  5  6   
-------------------------
8  Levante          4 1 3 0 5  4  6   
9  Valencia         4 1 3 0 4  3  6   
10 Leganes          4 2 0 2 3  3  6   
11 Real Betis       4 2 0 2 5  7  6   
11 Las Palmas       4 2 0 2 5  7  6   
13 Eibar            4 2 0 2 2  4  6   
14 Getafe           4 1 1 2 3  4  4   
15 Girona FC        4 1 1 2 3  5  4   
16 Celta Vigo       3 1 0 2 4  5  3   
17 Deportivo Coruna 4 0 1 3 5  11 1   
-------------------------
18 Espanyol         3 0 1 2 1  7  1   
19 Malaga           4 0 0 4 1  6  0   
20 Alaves           4 0 0 4 0  7  0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Monday, September 18 
Espanyol             v Celta Vigo (1900)

