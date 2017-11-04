FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings
#World Football
November 4, 2017 / 1:52 PM / in 10 hours

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 4
Alaves           1 Espanyol        0  
Barcelona        2 Sevilla         1  
Deportivo Coruna 0 Atletico Madrid 1  
Valencia         3 Leganes         0  
Friday, November 3
Real Betis       2 Getafe          2  
   Standings        P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Barcelona        11 10 1 0 30 4  31  
2  Valencia         11 8  3 0 30 11 27  
3  Atletico Madrid  11 6  5 0 16 6  23  
4  Real Madrid      10 6  2 2 19 9  20  
-------------------------
5  Sevilla          11 6  1 4 12 11 19  
-------------------------
6  Villarreal       10 5  2 3 16 11 17  
-------------------------
7  Real Betis       11 5  2 4 21 20 17  
-------------------------
8  Leganes          11 5  2 4 9  8  17  
9  Real Sociedad    10 4  2 4 21 20 14  
10 Getafe           11 3  4 4 15 13 13  
11 Espanyol         11 3  4 4 9  13 13  
12 Levante          10 2  6 2 11 13 12  
13 Girona FC        10 3  3 4 11 15 12  
14 Celta Vigo       10 3  2 5 19 16 11  
15 Athletic Club    10 3  2 5 10 12 11  
16 Deportivo Coruna 11 3  2 6 13 20 11  
17 Eibar            10 2  2 6 5  22 8   
-------------------------
18 Alaves           11 2  0 9 5  16 6   
19 Las Palmas       10 2  0 8 8  25 6   
20 Malaga           10 1  1 8 6  21 4   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Sunday, November 5   
Levante              v Girona FC     (1100)  
Celta Vigo           v Athletic Club (1515)  
Real Sociedad        v Eibar         (1730)  
Villarreal           v Malaga        (1730)  
Real Madrid          v Las Palmas    (1945)

