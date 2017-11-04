UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, November 4 Alaves 1 Espanyol 0 Barcelona 2 Sevilla 1 Deportivo Coruna 0 Atletico Madrid 1 Valencia 3 Leganes 0 Friday, November 3 Real Betis 2 Getafe 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 11 10 1 0 30 4 31 2 Valencia 11 8 3 0 30 11 27 3 Atletico Madrid 11 6 5 0 16 6 23 4 Real Madrid 10 6 2 2 19 9 20 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 11 6 1 4 12 11 19 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 10 5 2 3 16 11 17 ------------------------- 7 Real Betis 11 5 2 4 21 20 17 ------------------------- 8 Leganes 11 5 2 4 9 8 17 9 Real Sociedad 10 4 2 4 21 20 14 10 Getafe 11 3 4 4 15 13 13 11 Espanyol 11 3 4 4 9 13 13 12 Levante 10 2 6 2 11 13 12 13 Girona FC 10 3 3 4 11 15 12 14 Celta Vigo 10 3 2 5 19 16 11 15 Athletic Club 10 3 2 5 10 12 11 16 Deportivo Coruna 11 3 2 6 13 20 11 17 Eibar 10 2 2 6 5 22 8 ------------------------- 18 Alaves 11 2 0 9 5 16 6 19 Las Palmas 10 2 0 8 8 25 6 20 Malaga 10 1 1 8 6 21 4 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 5 Levante v Girona FC (1100) Celta Vigo v Athletic Club (1515) Real Sociedad v Eibar (1730) Villarreal v Malaga (1730) Real Madrid v Las Palmas (1945)