FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
World Football
February 24, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

UPDATE 4-La Liga Results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the La Liga on Saturday (start times are CET)
 Celta de Vigo  (0)  2  Eibar              (0)  0
 Real Madrid    (1)  4  Deportivo Alavés   (0)  0
 Leganés        (0)  0  Las Palmas         (0)  0
 Barcelona      (4)  6  Girona             (1)  1

 Sunday, February 25 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Villarreal         v  Getafe                (1200/1100)
 Athletic Club      v  Málaga                (1615/1515)
 Valencia           v  Real Sociedad         (1830/1730)
 Sevilla            v  Atlético Madrid       (2045/1945)
 Monday, February 26 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Levante            v  Real Betis            (2100/2000)
 Tuesday, February 27 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Espanyol           v  Real Madrid           (2000/1900)
 Girona             v  Celta de Vigo         (2130/2030)
 Wednesday, February 28 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Getafe             v  Deportivo La Coruña   (1930/1830)
 Athletic Club      v  Valencia              (1930/1830)
 Málaga             v  Sevilla               (1930/1830)
 Atlético Madrid    v  Leganés               (2130/2030)
 Eibar              v  Villarreal            (2130/2030)
 Thursday, March  1 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Real Betis         v  Real Sociedad         (1930/1830)
 Las Palmas         v  Barcelona             (2100/2000)
 Deportivo Alavés   v  Levante               (2130/2030)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.