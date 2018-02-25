UPDATE 4-La Liga Results

Feb 25 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the La Liga on Sunday (start times are CET) Villarreal (1) 1 Getafe (0) 0 Athletic Club (2) 2 Málaga (1) 1 Valencia (1) 2 Real Sociedad (0) 1 Sevilla (0) 2 Atlético Madrid (2) 5 Monday, February 26 fixtures (CET/GMT) Levante v Real Betis (2100/2000) Tuesday, February 27 fixtures (CET/GMT) Espanyol v Real Madrid (2000/1900) Girona v Celta de Vigo (2130/2030) Wednesday, February 28 fixtures (CET/GMT) Getafe v Deportivo La Coruña (1930/1830) Athletic Club v Valencia (1930/1830) Málaga v Sevilla (1930/1830) Atlético Madrid v Leganés (2130/2030) Eibar v Villarreal (2130/2030) Thursday, March 1 fixtures (CET/GMT) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (1930/1830) Las Palmas v Barcelona (2100/2000) Deportivo Alavés v Levante (2130/2030)